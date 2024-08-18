You should see ‘Alien: Romulus’ in theaters, but here’s when you can stream it at home

Despite my personal belief that you should witness director Fede Álvarez’s latest foray into the Alien universe on the biggest screen possible, here’s where and when you can expect Alien: Romulus to hit streaming.

At long last, Alien: Romulus is here. In the days following its premiere on August 16, the movie has earned rave reviews from those who see it as a return to form for the sci-fi/horror genre, as well as a fitting homage to Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic, Alien. At the time of writing, the prequel-sequel sits at an 81% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience approval rating. Suffice it to say, you’re probably not going to want to miss this—even if, like me, you’re admittedly not the biggest Alien fan.

Starring Cailee Spaeny as our Ellen Ripley-esque heroine, Rain, Alien: Romulus picks up some 20 years after the events of Alien, and sees a young crew jetting off to space in a last-ditch effort to see if there’s really a world beyond the clutches of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Their plan? Steal some cryostasis chambers from the derelict Renaissance space station and set course for Yvaga. What they don’t account for, however, is that they’ve essentially just sprung a trap: one that involves some hungry hungry Facehuggers, double-crossing scientists, and Xenomorphs.

So where and when can eager fans watch Fede Álvarez’s latest effort at home?

When does Alien: Romulus premiere on streaming?

Although an official release window hasn’t been confirmed by 20th Century Studios just yet, it’s safe to assume that we’ll be waiting awhile for Alien: Romulus to land on streaming. Given that 20th Century Studios was acquired by Disney in 2019, the newest entry in the Alien franchise will most likely be available on Hulu and/or Disney+ anywhere between 40 to 120 days from its theatrical debut if previous releases like 2024’s The First Omen or 2023’s The Creator are anything to go by.

Usually, a movie’s streaming release date is dependent on its performance in theaters, and since Alien: Romulus is on track to bring home an impressive box office haul, I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t arrive on streaming services until the holidays, around late November or early December. There’s always the off-chance that the blockbuster could make its way to the small screen closer to that 40-day window, putting its streaming release around late September, but again, I wouldn’t get your hopes up.

Look, I understand—it’s not fun shelling out $25 to see a movie in IMAX, but Alien: Romulus is without a doubt one of the most immersive theater experiences of the year, next only to Dune: Part 2 or hell, even Twisters. Because of this, I’d highly recommend checking it out in theaters as opposed to say, watching it from the comfort of your living room—if you’re able. The film is edited in such a way that every breath, every slight movement feels riddled with suspense, and the vastness of outer space is truly terrifying here. So even if it’s a splurge, Alien: Romulus is one of those rare movies you should go all-out for.

Either way, strap in, because it’s probably going to be a long wait for Alien: Romulus’ at-home debut.

