‘Acrimony 2’ Poster Gets Hardcore Fans Excited—If Only It Were Real

Acrimony, directed by Tyler Perry and starring the incomparable Taraji P. Henson, may not have gone down well with critics, but upon hearing of a faint chance that a sequel may be in the works, fans of the film have been desperate to confirm it.

The film is a psychological thriller following the marriage of Melinda Moore (Henson) and Robert Gayle (Lyriq Bent) as the mistrust, deceit, and confusion tear apart their relationship and Melinda’s mind. The film was received poorly by critics, with an approval rating of 18% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The site’s consensus does suggest that “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony might be of interest to hardcore Tyler Perry fans, but all other viewers are advised to make time for another Fatal Attraction screening instead.” Ouch, not the greatest summary you want of a movie. Many felt Henson’s acting chops were simply let down by Perry’s script and directing, which is not the first time people have felt that way about his work.

Rotten Tomatoes is correct though, Perry fans did enjoy the film and were hoping that a sequel would be on the way given the director’s penchant for follow-up films.

Recently an image appeared on Facebook, purportedly marketing a movie titled Tyler Perry’s Acrimony 2: Bitter. Fans of the original expressed their joy at the thought of getting more from Henson. This poster received tens of thousands of shares and reactions, with many fans commenting on how ready they were for a continuation of the story. It was also shared over on Twi—sorry, X.

Acrimony 2 is coming.

Acrimony 1 really set tongues wagging so I ask again.

Who was at fault?#acrimony pic.twitter.com/vh1F19h50H — OLADOTUN (@didot991) December 6, 2023

The image has since been debunked as a fan-made poster, given that neither the director nor the studio has ever mentioned a sequel, let alone one that was supposed to have come on Christmas day this year. Also, given the fact that [spoilers for Acrimony!] Melinda was dragged underwater by an anchor in the middle of the ocean, it’s hard to see how she would have survived that one to make it to another movie.

This isn’t the first fan-made poster for a second film, though it is one of the better ones out there, having perused the offerings myself. So, sorry fans, but no, Acrimony 2: Bitter is not coming, at least not anytime soon.

