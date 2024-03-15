Ah, 1883, the birthyear of Franz Kafka, the year that saw the grand opening of the Brooklyn Bridge, and the same one that brought on the famous eruption of Krakatoa. And also the title of Yellowstone’s first venture into spinoff territory.

Indeed, in the years following the bow of the wildly popular ranch drama Yellowstone, 1883 whisked viewers back to the eponymous year so as to introduce them to the Dutton family in a whole new light, this time focusing on the post-Civil War generation of the family as they trace a journey across the American frontier from Tennessee to Texas, before eventually settling in Montana, subsequently laying the groundwork for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

And that’s quite literally how the story has gone, too, so for those of you inquiring about whether or not a second season of 1883 will be cropping up anytime soon, my advice to you is to find an entertainment glossary and look up the term “miniseries.”

Is there an 1883 season two release date?

No, there is no 1883 season two release date, largely due to the fact that there will be no second season of 1883. By all accounts, the prequel show is a miniseries (or “limited series”), meaning that the specific story that 1883 had to tell was planned for a predetermined number of episodes—those same 10 episodes that 1883 currently consists of and has consisted of since early 2022.

In other words, don’t expect any more cross-country endeavors from Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Isabel May, or any other faces from the more ancestral side of the Dutton clan any time soon; focus, instead, on its mothership series Yellowstone, which will begin its final run of episodes on November 10 later this year, or 1923, which was renewed for a second season just over a year ago, or one of the other three announced spinoffs (6666, 1944, 2024) that we could be getting more information on any day now.

