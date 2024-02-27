Is There a ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ Release Date? Here’s When the Sequel Arrives.

Winnie the Pooh’s terrifying horror movie makeover was an inexplicable success. If you don’t know about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, here’s a trailer, but just know that Blood and Honey 2 is coming. Your childhood memories are in jeopardy. There is little time to prepare.

What is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey about?

Blood and Honey is about vengeful, man-size Winnie the Pooh and Piglet exacting bloody revenge on Christopher Robin and his friends. Why? Because they’re pissed that Christopher Robin abandoned them in his youth. An adult Robin returns to his childhood haunt, bringing along a lover and a few other murderable twentysomethings. Pooh and Piglet give them a welcome they’ll never forget.

When will the sequel be out?

The sequel to Blood and Honey began filming in fall 2023 and is slated for release on March 26, 2024. Damn. That was a fast turnaround.

According to the internet, the sequel will feature Owl, Rabbit, and Tigger joining in on the murder and madness. Eeyore will not be present in the mess, as the Hundred Acre Wood Gang already made a mess of him before the first movie began. Spoiler alert: They ate him. Most of the cast from the original film will not be returning. Why? Because they’re dead. Hell, even the actor who played Christopher Robin in the first film (who survived) isn’t coming back. Winnie the Pooh and Piglet’s actors are also being replaced. It’s a fresh start, baby!

Is there a trailer for Blood and Honey 2?

There certainly is.

