Is There a ‘Warrior’ Season 4 Release Date?

Based on an original concept by Bruce Lee, Warrior enjoys a cult following owing to its unique storyline and impressive display of martial arts. The show has three seasons, and fans might be curious to know if a fourth is in the works.

Recommended Videos

Warrior was canceled by Max after season 3, following an announcement by the streaming service in December 2023. The show was picked up by Netflix later in a non-exclusive deal, releasing all three seasons in February 2024. There is no release date for season 4 as of yet, and it looks like audiences will have to be patient and play the waiting game until a new announcement comes.

However, fans can take respite from the fact that Netflix is a known reviver of canceled shows, Manifest and Black Mirror being great examples of that. If the Jonathan Tropper-run show ends up getting good viewership on the streaming platform, there’s certainly a possibility of a fourth season being released.

The show has been subject to an ambiguous future in the past as well, as there were doubts about season 3 coming to life despite the success of the first two seasons. Cinemax had ceased operations, and HBO Max renewed the series, which led to a June 2023 release. It was Cinemax’s last series before halting programming, and it was responsible for the first two seasons coming out in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Warrior is set in late 1870s San Francisco and follows the life of a martial arts prodigy who moves to America from China in search of his sister but ends up getting sold to a prominent tong in Chinatown. The protagonist, Ah Sahm, is played by Andrew Koji, with Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, and Kieran Bew playing critical roles. The show’s standout traits are its stunt choreography and martial arts sequences, which played a major part in the series being one of top 15 most-viewed shows on HBO Max at one point.

All three seasons of Warrior are available to watch on Netflix U.S.

(featured image: Max/Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more