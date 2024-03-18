Yes, ‘Toy Story 5’ Is Really Coming

Oh, you thought Toy Story was done after nearly 30 years, four films, a bunch of shorts, and a full-length spin-off? Nope! Toy Story 5 is on the way. But does it have a release date yet?

The Toy Story saga began in 1995, when Pixar Studios created the first fully computer animated feature film. The original Toy Story focused on a cowboy doll named Woody (Tom Hanks) whose status as his child’s favorite toy was suddenly threatened by a new electronic toy named Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen). As Woody and Buzz got to know each other in Toy Story and its three sequels, they had various adventures together before eventually parting ways.

So what do we know about Toy Story 5? Here are the details.

What is Toy Story 5 about?

So far, there are no plot details about Toy Story 5. However, Toy Story 4 ends on a pretty drastic note, so we can assume the plot will naturally progress from there.

At the end of Toy Story 4, Woody is reunited with Bo, and the two start a new life together as lost toys at a carnival. Meanwhile, Buzz, Jessie, and the other toys continue to live with Bonnie, the girl who received Andy’s old toys at the end of Toy Story 3.

So where could Toy Story 5 go from there? It’s likely that Woody and Buzz will reunite, but aside from that, it’s hard to speculate about specifics. The movie will be about talking, sentient toys. That’s about all we can be certain of.

Who’s in Toy Story 5?

So far, Tim Allen has confirmed that he’ll return to the franchise to voice Buzz Lightyear. Chris Evans temporarily took over the role in the Buzz Lightyear movie, but Allen will reprise his role as the toy.

Other than that, there’s not much word on which other cast members will reprise their roles, although Allen said on The Tonight Show that Disney “reached out” to both him and Hanks.

When does Toy Story 5 come out?

There’s currently no release date for Toy Story 5. However, Disney has set a target release window of 2026.

