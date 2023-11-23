Rumor Control: Is ‘Breaking Bad’ Getting a Sequel Called ‘The Way’?

The critically acclaimed crime drama Breaking Bad concluded over a decade ago. Now, rumor has it that a sequel film called The Way is heading to Netflix.

Breaking Bad first premiered in 2008, and by the time its run had come to an end, it broke the record for the most critically acclaimed TV show in history. The series follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a family man whose life is turned upside down after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. In desperation to cover his medical bills and ensure his family is cared for after his passing, he turns to drug dealing and slowly morphs into a nearly unrecognizable drug overlord.

The show includes excellent writing and phenomenal performances (especially from Cranston) and is a bold and daring take on America’s broken healthcare system. Given the success of Breaking Bad, it’s not surprising viewers are interested in its expansion. It already has grown with the film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and the spinoff series Better Call Saul. Now that Better Call Saul has concluded, is the franchise developing another direct sequel?

Is Breaking Bad sequel The Way coming to Netflix?

Rumors alleging The Way is in development have left curious fans questioning if there’s already a release date. However, there is no release date because The Way isn’t actually happening. There has been no confirmation from AMC or Netflix that another Breaking Bad film is in development. The rumor stems from a Facebook page called Movie Detective. Several days ago, the account posted an image from El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and paired it with the caption, “The Way: A Breaking Bad Sequel | Trailer Release | Netflix.” The post went viral, racking up 23k reactions and 4.6k shares.

However, there is no trailer or news article attached to the post. If one scrolls through Movie Detective’s page, one will see numerous similar posts with fake Breaking Bad project titles and promises of a teaser or trailer. According to the account, there is also The Path: A Breaking Bad Film, The Legend of Walter White: Rise and Fall, The Journey of Vengeance: A Breaking Bad Continuation, and more. Of course, there’s no evidence or confirmation for these projects—they’re just fanmade titles and ideas.

Usually, Movie Detective’s posts don’t gain much traction, but The Way happened to go viral, which may confuse anyone not familiar with the page. For now, no new Breaking Bad projects are in development. Creator Victor Gilligan has confirmed he’s open to revisiting the franchise but has warned fans that the Breaking Bad universe is a small one that may not warrant more films and TV series.

