‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Will Make the Wait for Season 7 a Little Easier

The Rookie season 6 has come to an end, and while season 7 isn’t coming for a while, fans have another Rookie series to watch.

Even though there are only a few episodes available, the spinoff gives us more of The Rookie characters we know and love.

The Rookie: Feds focuses on Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts) as an older recruit for the FBI (much like Nathan Fillon’s John Nolan in The Rookie) and gives us a whole new crew of characters to love with a similar premise. The storyline for the series, via IMDb is as follows: “Special Agent Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, is assigned to support the LA field office.”

That sounds like a really exciting way to expand this world, right? That’s why it was upsetting when the show got canceled after only one season! Especially since there were so many other stories to tell in this universe.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nathan Fillion said, “it made us all more grateful to see how fragile this industry is. It wasn’t anything that The Rookie: Feds did, it was the circumstances of the strike, and it was sobering knowing it could’ve been any of us. A lot of shows didn’t make it through that strike.”

Star Niecy Nash-Betts posted about the cancellation on Instagram, writing, “When cast & crew becomes family, the journey NEVER ends…. See y’all on the other side!” She went on to explain that the cancellation “was a casualty of the strike,” adding that there are “22 episodes left for you on Hulu.”

Other than The Rookie: Feds, there don’t seem to be plans for another spinoff from the flagship series. But at least you can watch Feds between season 6 and season 7 of The Rookie, and maybe if we all share the love for it, we can convince the network to bring it back!

