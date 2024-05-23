Nathan Fillion in police uniform in "The Rookie"
(ABC)
Category:
TV

‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Will Make the Wait for Season 7 a Little Easier

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 23, 2024 12:47 pm

The Rookie season 6 has come to an end, and while season 7 isn’t coming for a while, fans have another Rookie series to watch.

Recommended Videos

Even though there are only a few episodes available, the spinoff gives us more of The Rookie characters we know and love.

The Rookie: Feds focuses on Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts) as an older recruit for the FBI (much like Nathan Fillon’s John Nolan in The Rookie) and gives us a whole new crew of characters to love with a similar premise. The storyline for the series, via IMDb is as follows: “Special Agent Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, is assigned to support the LA field office.”

That sounds like a really exciting way to expand this world, right? That’s why it was upsetting when the show got canceled after only one season! Especially since there were so many other stories to tell in this universe.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nathan Fillion said, “it made us all more grateful to see how fragile this industry is. It wasn’t anything that The Rookie: Feds did, it was the circumstances of the strike, and it was sobering knowing it could’ve been any of us. A lot of shows didn’t make it through that strike.”

Star Niecy Nash-Betts posted about the cancellation on Instagram, writing, “When cast & crew becomes family, the journey NEVER ends…. See y’all on the other side!” She went on to explain that the cancellation “was a casualty of the strike,” adding that there are “22 episodes left for you on Hulu.”

Other than The Rookie: Feds, there don’t seem to be plans for another spinoff from the flagship series. But at least you can watch Feds between season 6 and season 7 of The Rookie, and maybe if we all share the love for it, we can convince the network to bring it back!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘The Munsters’ Is Getting Another Reboot, This Time From James Wan
The Munsters family tinted green with bats flying behind
Category: TV
TV
‘The Munsters’ Is Getting Another Reboot, This Time From James Wan
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 23, 2024
Read Article Fans Will Finally Get Some Answers a Decade After ‘Nurse Jackie’s Ambiguous Finale
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton in Nurse Jackie
Category: TV
TV
Fans Will Finally Get Some Answers a Decade After ‘Nurse Jackie’s Ambiguous Finale
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 23, 2024
Read Article We’re Gonna Need a Tequila, STAT! ‘The Good Doctor’ Is Officially Off Duty
Richard Schiff as Dr. Goodman and Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
We’re Gonna Need a Tequila, STAT! ‘The Good Doctor’ Is Officially Off Duty
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 23, 2024
Read Article Will ‘The Good Doctor’ Return for Season 8?
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
Will ‘The Good Doctor’ Return for Season 8?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 23, 2024
Read Article Has ‘The Good Doctor’ Been Canceled?
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Sean Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
Has ‘The Good Doctor’ Been Canceled?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Munsters’ Is Getting Another Reboot, This Time From James Wan
The Munsters family tinted green with bats flying behind
Category: TV
TV
‘The Munsters’ Is Getting Another Reboot, This Time From James Wan
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 23, 2024
Read Article Fans Will Finally Get Some Answers a Decade After ‘Nurse Jackie’s Ambiguous Finale
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton in Nurse Jackie
Category: TV
TV
Fans Will Finally Get Some Answers a Decade After ‘Nurse Jackie’s Ambiguous Finale
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 23, 2024
Read Article We’re Gonna Need a Tequila, STAT! ‘The Good Doctor’ Is Officially Off Duty
Richard Schiff as Dr. Goodman and Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
We’re Gonna Need a Tequila, STAT! ‘The Good Doctor’ Is Officially Off Duty
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 23, 2024
Read Article Will ‘The Good Doctor’ Return for Season 8?
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
Will ‘The Good Doctor’ Return for Season 8?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 23, 2024
Read Article Has ‘The Good Doctor’ Been Canceled?
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Sean Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
Has ‘The Good Doctor’ Been Canceled?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 23, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.