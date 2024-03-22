Skip to main content

How Long Do I Have to Wait Until I Can See ‘The Penguin’?!

By Mar 22nd, 2024, 2:26 pm
Colin Farrell as the Penguin sitting at table with a martini glass

After The Batman, we were gifted with the news that Colin Farrell’s take on the Penguin was going to get his own TV series. Max has now released teaser trailers and first images, and we’re eager to know when the show is going to hit our screens.

The new trailer for The Penguin dropped this morning and had us screaming like Cristin Milioti’s character for whatever Gotham had in store for us. Narrated by Farrell, the trailer is split between glimpses of the series as a whole and a vibe from his take on Oz Cobb.

Oz, who was working with Carmine Falcone in The Batman, is now on his own and it does seem as if there is a new man in charge of Gotham’s crime scene.

As for when the series is coming out, we only have a vague idea of the timeline right now. The teaser trailer says “this fall” but nothing more specific than that. But this could make up for the change in release date from The Batman that made Bruce Wayne’s Halloween treat drop in the late winter instead.

A Halloween release for a Batman story sounded like absolute perfection to me and so it upset me when The Batman was pushed to the following year. Hopefully, this is my little treat to make up for it.

A Halloween take on Gotham with Farrell at the helm does sound incredibly exciting so until we know more, we can at least hope that the release date will fall some time in October. But, for now, we just have a release date of “the fall.”

