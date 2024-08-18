‘Skyblivion’ can fill the long wait for ‘Elder Scrolls 6’

Elder Scrolls fans are no strangers to very long wait times. It’s been 13 years since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and with Bethesda offering 2026 as a tentative release date for The Elder Scrolls VI, gamers look to “Skyblivion” to fill the void.

The volunteer-based project aims to remake and remaster The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, one of the franchise’s most loved and acclaimed entries. Essentially, it’s a massive mod that will import the province of Cyrodiil and all its quests into Skyrim’s engine. While console players are left out of the mix (this thing is BIG!), PC gamers will be able to enjoy Skyblivion if they have both Skyrim and Oblivion installed.

Exciting, right? The only bad news: Skyblivion’s release is still a ways off. However, the good news is that it should arrive well before The Elder Scrolls VI. According to Skyblivion’s official website, the mod is expected to release publicly in 2025. However, it comes with the disclaimer that community projects often have irregular progress, meaning that the release year may change.

What you can expect in Skyblivion

Being a remake means you can expect almost everything you love about Oblivion to make a return in the mod. This includes:

Quests – over 223 quests from the original game, with new ones also added by the team

– over 223 quests from the original game, with new ones also added by the team Locations – reimagined and improved areas across Cyrodiil to foster better layouts and interactions

– reimagined and improved areas across Cyrodiil to foster better layouts and interactions Weapons – remastered and updated

– remastered and updated Armor – remastered and updated

– remastered and updated Combat – includes underwater combat

– includes underwater combat Creatures – original creatures and new ones from other Elder Scroll games.

New additions include:

Seven new region-specific pieces of soundtrack in line with Oblivion’s original soundtrack

A detailed paper map paired with a new inventory visual system

New loading screens, class cards, and attribute art

While the volunteer team is doing their best to create a faithful remake, some aspects of Oblivion have been more challenging to bring over to the Skyrim engine, like Oblivion’s Spellmaking and Create-A-Class systems. However, the Skyblivion team considers the latter to be a core mechanic they plan to include in the mod.

You can also look forward to custom content (CC), although it won’t be anything too wild. All CC will carry a vibe consistent with The Elder Scrolls universe, with much of it coming from cut Oblivion content. Anything else will nod to the world’s wider lore. For example, the lost city of Sutch is set to make a return.

Follow along with Skyblivion’s progress

(Skyblivion)

While a 2025 release date is certainly exciting, this is a massive undertaking. Skyblivion’s army of volunteers and fans is working hard to recreate something special for a new generation of gamers and us veteran players to enjoy. Although they don’t accept donations, Skyblivion may run a charity stream at some point to put even more good out into the world. After launch, the Skyblivion team plans to tackle Oblivion’s nine additional content releases and the Shivering Isles expansion.

If you want to keep up with their progress, consider following the Skyblivion Community Server Discord and or the official Skyblivion X account.

