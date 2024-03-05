Skip to main content

The Best Animated Sequel of All Time Returns to Theaters in 2024

By Mar 5th, 2024, 3:10 pm
Ogre couple Shrek and Fiona hold hands in 'Shrek 2'.

Shrek fans, our time is now. The iconic film franchise returns to theaters with the 20th-anniversary re-release of Shrek 2. Few animated films have captured the zeitgeist like Shrek, which remains a pop culture touchstone 23 years after it first hit theaters.

Recommended Videos

Shrek spawned 3 sequels, 2 spinoff films, 2 television specials, a Boadway musical, and several video games. Based on William Steig’s 1990 children’s book Shrek!, the films were lauded for their gorgeous animation, inspired voice work, and irreverent sense of humor that mocked Disney’s squeaky-clean corporate image. The film has since garnered a massive internet following with memes, jokes, and a devoted community of “brogres.”

News of Shrek 2‘s re-release comes from an unlikely source, the film body of Canada’s Alberta Government, which re-rated the film’s new trailer on February 22. The film’s release date is as yet unconfirmed.

Shrek 2 is the rare film sequel that surpasses the original film. The story follows newlyweds Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) as they journey to meet Fiona’s parents (John Cleese and Julie Andrews) in Far Far Away. With Donkey (Eddie Murphy) in tow, the couple is sabotaged by Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) and his mother, the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) who intends Fiona to marry Charming.

Fiona’s father pays Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) to kill Shrek, but the two ultimately team up. Shrek also steals a magic potion that renders him human. The film also features a winning soundtrack, including the cover of “I Need a Hero” by Saunders.

(featured image: DreamWorks Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue: