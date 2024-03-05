The Best Animated Sequel of All Time Returns to Theaters in 2024

Shrek fans, our time is now. The iconic film franchise returns to theaters with the 20th-anniversary re-release of Shrek 2. Few animated films have captured the zeitgeist like Shrek, which remains a pop culture touchstone 23 years after it first hit theaters.

Shrek spawned 3 sequels, 2 spinoff films, 2 television specials, a Boadway musical, and several video games. Based on William Steig’s 1990 children’s book Shrek!, the films were lauded for their gorgeous animation, inspired voice work, and irreverent sense of humor that mocked Disney’s squeaky-clean corporate image. The film has since garnered a massive internet following with memes, jokes, and a devoted community of “brogres.”

News of Shrek 2‘s re-release comes from an unlikely source, the film body of Canada’s Alberta Government, which re-rated the film’s new trailer on February 22. The film’s release date is as yet unconfirmed.

they are re releasing shrek 2 in theaters this year for the 20th anniversary pic.twitter.com/AuLcdlRuHG — strawberry shortcake ✿ (@cherubchelly) February 29, 2024

Shrek 2 is the rare film sequel that surpasses the original film. The story follows newlyweds Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) as they journey to meet Fiona’s parents (John Cleese and Julie Andrews) in Far Far Away. With Donkey (Eddie Murphy) in tow, the couple is sabotaged by Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) and his mother, the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) who intends Fiona to marry Charming.

Fiona’s father pays Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) to kill Shrek, but the two ultimately team up. Shrek also steals a magic potion that renders him human. The film also features a winning soundtrack, including the cover of “I Need a Hero” by Saunders.

(featured image: DreamWorks Pictures)

