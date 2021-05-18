No One Is Having It With This Article Tearing Down Shrek on Its 20th Anniversary

Shrek is the kind of movie that has stayed with so many of us throughout the years. From quoting things that Donkey had said to Shrek to yelling about onions, it’s a movie that we all loved as kids and continue to hold near and dear to our hearts. So why then did we all wake up in the year of 2021 to Shrek discourse on the Twitter timeline?

The discourse started when Scott Tobias wrote a piece for the movie’s 20th anniversary saying that Shrek is “unfunny” and “overrated.”

I’m told that my argument here is so persuasive that SHREK has been removed from the National Film Registry and re-classified as “culturally insignificant.” I’m sorry this film could not survive my dissent. https://t.co/DdXU4yIM6Y — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) May 18, 2021

Now, why Tobias decided to come in with this hot take on Shrek‘s 20th anniversary, I don’t know. But this movie was a staple for many kids, including myself. I was 8 years old when Shrek made waves, and I instantly fell in love with this fairytale world filled with popular songs and making fun of the Disney movies I knew and loved. Was I aware it was making fun of Disney? No, I was 9, but I loved that genre, so I didn’t really care.

But now that I’m adult and I understand what they were doing, I still love everything that Shrek was and I love the universe it created. I also love joy, so maybe that’s why I don’t agree with Tobias’ take. Twitter, though, was quick to jump to Shrek’s defense and also was mad that it is the year 2021 and we somehow have SHREK DISCOURSE.

How dare you insult Shrek, a cinematic masterpiece?????? Tasteless pic.twitter.com/WV7ghOL5Qo — bi-derman (@IR0NSPIDEY) May 18, 2021

you people aren’t going to trick me into a shrek discourse. no way man. absolutely not — matt (@Lubchansky) May 18, 2021

(puts ear to railroad tie, listens) Yup, just as I feared. SHREK Discourse. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 18, 2021

If you don’t love SHREK, it’s ogre between us. pic.twitter.com/HfOyjXMtwR — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) May 18, 2021

the joyless chud that wrote this article was nearly in his 30s when Shrek came out, so the image of him stewing in rage over the lasting popularity of an animated fairytale kid’s movie for two decades is EXTREMELY funny https://t.co/SQswWuie9j — Liam (@LiamDrydenEtc) May 18, 2021

ANYWAY.

A reminder that Shrek is both and on Netflix. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 18, 2021

Sorry to this man, who thought just sharing his opinion on Shrek would be fine. But it’s Shrek. It’s a classic for a reason, and most of us who grew up watching the movie love it and want to cherish it still. So … we just don’t take kindly to someone calling it “unfunny” and “overrated.” Not in our swamp!

(image: Dreamworks)

