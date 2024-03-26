‘Quiet on Set’: Drake Bell and Other Former Child Stars Returning for New Episode

Investigation Discovery is releasing a new episode of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, with Drake Bell returning for a follow-up interview along with more former child stars.

Recommended Videos

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ID is releasing another episode of Quiet on Set, which examines numerous disturbing allegations of toxic workplace behavior, the sexualization of children, and child sexual abuse. The series largely focuses on two men: Dan Schneider, who created multiple series for Nickelodeon, and Brian Peck, a vocal coach who was ultimately convicted of child molestation. The four-part docuseries premiered last week on Max and Discovery+ and includes interviews with Bell and former Nickelodeon stars including Shane Lyons, Giovonnie Samuels, Katrina Johnson, Alexa Nikolas, and Bryan Hearne.

Titled Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence, episode 5 of the series will premiere on April 7. Hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien, the special episode will feature follow-up interviews with Bell and other former child stars from the first four episodes. It’s unclear if any new actors will appear in the special.

“With Breaking the Silence, we’re digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again,” said Jason Sarlanis, president, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming.

(featured image: Investigation Discovery)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]