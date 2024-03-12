Is There a ‘Pyramid Game’ Episode 7 Release Date? Answered

Pyramid Game is one of the most popular survival dramas airing right now, and due to the show’s streaming release schedule on TVING, many fans might be wondering whether Pyramid Game episode 7 has a release date yet.

Pyramid Game is a South Korean psychological thriller where high school girls conspire against each other for popularity supremacy. This series first got its start as a webtoon of the same name created by Dalgonyak, which originally ran from January 24, 2020, to April 22, 2022.

The webtoon was eventually adapted into a TV show, which was produced by Film Monster and broadcast by TVING on February 29, 2024. The show is currently streaming on Paramount+, depending on what region you are in. Lee Jae-gyu is the creator of the show and Park So-yeon is currently directing it.

So when can you watch episode 7?

Good news for fans of the show: You won’t have to wait very long for episode 7 to come out. It’s dropping on Thursday, March 14 in South Korea—alongside episode 8, as the series releases two episodes per week—but keep in mind that the series isn’t available yet in the U.S. at all, so you may need to use the region-changing capabilities of a VPN to access streaming services in other regions. Hopefully we’ll have a U.S. release date soon.

If you thought high school popularity contests were bad enough, Pyramid Game is a series entirely about that hierarchy. At Baekyeon Girls’ High School, your reputation is everything. Fellow girl students vote on popularity polls to decide where students rank in each class.

As you might’ve already guessed, this doesn’t go anywhere nice, as this creates violent encounters in line with the Stanford prison experiment. The least popular girls get subjected to ruthless bullying and humiliation. It’s a fairly dark premise with an unfortunate real life parallel.

The casting includes Kim Ji-yeon as the protagonist, Jang Da-ah, Ryu Da-in, Shin Seul-ki, and Kang Na-eon.

If you haven’t seen Pyramid Game yet, give it a go. The edge of your seat tension will keep you up all night.

