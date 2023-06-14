Should You Stay and Watch the Credits for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’?

For those of you who haven’t yet watched Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, what are you waiting for? It’s one of the most visually inventive films ever created, each frame lovingly put together with so much vibrance and detail that it’s impossible to look away. Miles Morales’ second animated outing is somehow even punchier and more enthralling than the first and is certain to have you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

After over a decade of dutifully staying in the theater to watch the credits for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, you may be wondering beforehand whether Across the Spider-Verse has a post-credits scene as well. After all, it is a Marvel movie, despite not being produced by Marvel Studios, and as we all know, every superhero movie nowadays has an obligatory mid-credits scene and post-credits scene. Some are important (Nick Fury’s first appearance post-Iron Man comes to mind, as does Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s harrowing Infinity War-themed mid-credits scene), some are just an actual scene from the next movie in the MCU’s lineup, and some have become infamous jokes, like The Avengers‘ shawarma scenario.

So, does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

(Sony)

The answer is quite simply: no. Across the Spider-Verse does not have a mid-credits or post-credits scene. Once you’ve seen the movie, this won’t be all that surprising. Across the Spider-Verse ends with a mind-bending and intense cliffhanger, setting up the story for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse perfectly. Would I have loved to see more? Absolutely. But I get what they’re going for here.

Despite the movie not having a post-credits scene, I’d still recommend sticking around once it ends. There’s some great Spider-Verse music to be heard, and the artists behind Across the Spider-Verse have been working themselves to the bone for years to bring us this masterpiece. Staying to watch the credits is a great way to appreciate all their hard work!

