Is there a ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ movie release date?

Shockingly, none of Emily Henry’s bestselling romance novels have been adapted yet, but that’s all about to change. Netflix is getting ready to release People We Meet on Vacation, one of five Emily Henry adaptations now in the works. Given the novelist currently boasts five published summer romance novels in total—with a sixth on the way—it’s safe to say the EHCU (Emily Henry Cinematic Universe) is officially set for success. (Henry has authored nine published novels in all.)

People We Meet on Vacation (2021) was the second of Henry’s bestselling adult romance novels to be published. It follows unlikely besties Alex and Poppy, who’ve spent their summer vacations together for years despite living in different cities. Two years ago, however, they stopped speaking to each other, and free-spirit Poppy is determined to disrupt order-loving Alex’s plans and get him to come on one last vacation with her before everything changes. Will this final hurrah allow them to see how much they truly mean to one another?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date yet, though the People We Meet on Vacation adaptation is the furthest along in the development process.

The full cast has been set, which includes Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Alex and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) as Poppy. If you’ve watched My Lady Jane—and if you haven’t, what are you waiting for?—she’s the perfect fit for Poppy. Henry herself is incredibly excited about both actors, telling Netflix’s Tudum, “I truly could not feel more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don’t even know about the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex.” She continued, “I watched their chemistry read four times in 12 hours, and I loved it more every single time. The very first time, I was laughing out loud, and I got so emotional by the end.”

Other cast members include Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Lukas Gage (You), Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why), Tommy Do (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson), Alice Lee (The Union), Alan Ruck (Succession), Molly Shannon (Private Life).

Henry’s other novels, including Beach Read, Book Lovers (my personal favorite), and Funny Story, are all set to be adapted as feature films. Happy Place is the only novel getting the TV series treatment at Netflix.

