Is there a ‘Pacific Rim: Final Breach’ release date?

2013’s Pacific Rim was one of the more memorable mecha kaiju movies of that decade. A spin-off graphic novel series called Pacific Rim: Final Breach might be getting an official release date soon.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro Pacific Rim first came out on July 12, 2013, and was centered around an international war between humanity and giant monsters or Kaiju, which is the Japanese name for them. Human pilots called Jaegers are trained to operate massive mecha robots to fight back against the Kaiju and save the world. The film starred Charlie Hunnam (Raleigh Becket), Idris Elba (Stacker Pentecost), Rinko Kikuchi (Mako Mori), and Ron Perlman (Hannibal Chau).

According to the official Kickstarter page, the expected release date for volume 1 of Pacific Rim: Final Breach is supposed to be sometime in October 2025. Volume 2 is expected to launch in the Fall of 2026, and volume 3 will come sometime in the Fall of 2027. These release dates have a lot of waiting in between, but writing and releasing novels usually takes a good while. So one year in between books isn’t so bad.

Pacific Rim: Final Breach is a sequel to the first two movies, picking up right where those stories ended, promising “bold new directions” for the narrative. Joshua Fialkov, who worked on the Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender and is known for such comics as I, Vampire, will be the principal writer of the collection. EJ Su, an artist who has worked on the Transformers series, will be doing the artwork for it.

As of now, the project has over $200,000 pledged to its Kickstarter campaign, which is now closed and in the process of fulfilling rewards to backers.

