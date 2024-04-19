Claudio Catano as Colonel Aureliano Buendia in One Hundred Years of Solitude
Category: TV
TV

When To Expect 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' on Netflix

Image of Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 09:53 am

Netflix recently dropped the first teaser for the highly anticipated One Hundred Years of Solitude TV series. Fans of the literary masterpiece the show is adapting will be anxious to know when the series is set to arrive for streaming.

One Hundred Years of Solitude, which was published in 1967, is a novel by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez. It is a multi-generational story that follows the Buendía family, who founded the fictional town of Macondo. As the title suggests, the story spans over 100 years, covering seven generations of the Buendía and examining their stories of love, power, war, madness, and a century of solitude. One Hundred Years of Solitude is considered one of the greatest literary works ever written and has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, making it among one of the bestselling novels of all time. With its magical realism, deep dive into the concept of isolation, and reflection on Latin American culture and history, few novels parallel the complexity and literary excellence of García Márquez’s work.

However, for decades, García Márquez refused to sell the film rights to his most prized work, which is why no film adaptation has ever been made. One of the major reasons for his refusal was because he didn’t want the book adapted in any language other than Spanish and felt a feature film wouldn’t adequately cover the book due to time constraints. Fortunately, Netflix worked with García Márquez’s sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo García, to bring a Spanish-language TV show adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude to life.

Does One Hundred Years of Solitude have a Netflix release date?

Recently, Netflix dropped the official teaser for One Hundred Years of Solitude. The trailer strongly channels magical realism and seems to adhere to García Márquez’s wishes, further raising anticipation for the series. Unfortunately, One Hundred Years of Solitude does not yet have an official release date, as the teaser merely promised the show was “coming soon.”

Given the “coming soon” promise and the fact that the first official teaser has already arrived, the series is expected to be released sometime in 2024. The lack of a specific release date suggests it may be coming out later in the year rather than sooner. Hence, a fall or winter release date sounds reasonable, though it’s not too late for a summer release date either. Ultimately, it shouldn’t be too long for One Hundred Years of Solitude to arrive on Netflix for streaming. While waiting for the official release date to drop, viewers can check out the official teaser.

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date confirmation.

(featured image: Netflix)

