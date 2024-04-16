Is There a ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Season 2 Release Date?

My Life with the Walter Boys is slated to be back for a new season after Netflix’s December 2023 announcement. The first season was very well received, reaching top 10 in nearly 100 countries and drawing in millions of viewers.

There is no official date for the release of the second season yet, but a late 2024 or early 2025 release could be on the cards. Season 2 will come out on Netflix, and the main cast of Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoe Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas is expected to return.

My Life With the Walter Boys is a coming-of-age drama that follows the life of recently orphaned Jackie Howard (Rodriguez), a teenage girl from New York who is adopted by the Walters, a family of seven sons and one daughter from Colorado. How she adapts to a new environment and copes with her feelings for two of the Walter boys forms the basis for the first season. The last episode shows Jackie leaving the Walters’ ranch for New York, confused between her love for Cole (LaLonde) and Alex (Gentry). The show has been adapted from Ali Novak’s 2014 Wattpad novel of the same name and mostly stays true to the source material.

The show was created by Melanie Halsell, with Kissing Booth executive producer Ed Glauser being a part of the production team. Season 1 was filmed in Alberta, Canada, with locations including Calgary, Cochrane, and Crossfield. It’s yet to be seen where the new season will be shot, but there’s a good probability of majority series taking place in the same area. New York City is another potential destination where production could take place, considering how season 1 ended.

My Life With the Walter Boys season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

