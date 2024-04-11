The Mystery of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ from Apple TV+ Isn’t Over Yet

Titans fans, our time is now! The hit Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters brought us a story of the humans who are trying to understand titans like Godzilla and Kong. Tied in with movies like Kong: Skull Island and more, the series left us questioning Monarch’s intentions.

But fans were also left asking whether or not the series would continue at all or if this was a one season adventure. Luckily, news broke that Apple TV+ not only renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season but has also made a deal with Legendary to create other spin-off series within the Monsters universe! It is an exciting time with movies like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Godzilla Minus One finding success and fans of the Titans world getting to see more stories come out of it.

With a show like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, we were gifted with not only a new story in this universe but with all new characters to explore with.

The series brought the story of Lee Shaw (played by both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell at different points in his life) to us as he worked to take down Monarch. The “modern” storyline (set in 2015) was focused on two siblings who were following their father’s mission to learning about the titans and what Monarch was planning mixed with the story flashing back to their grandmother working with Lee Shaw back in the 1950s.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+. “We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse.”

I am beyond excited to see Monarch return for a second season, it was one of my favorite shows that Apple TV+ has put out into the world and I can’t wait to see what happens to my titans in season 2! That and…well if Lee Shaw is actually gone.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

