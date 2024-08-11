When Is ‘Miraculous Ladybug’ Season 6 Finally Getting Here!?

After the incredible season 5 of Miraculous Ladybug, fans are wondering if there’s more content in store. Luckily, we’ve got plenty of info on whether there’s a Miraculous Ladybug season 6 episode 1 release date or not.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir was created by Thomas Astruct and produced by Zagtoon, a French animation company, along with Method Animation. After subsequent seasons, Toei Animation and SAMG Animation also started co-producing the show internationally. The show centers around the adventures of Marinette Dupain-Cheng aka Ladybug, a fashionista crime fighting superhero who teams up with Adrien Agreste or Cat Noir to put an end to villainy in Paris once and for all.

According to CBR, season 6 is expected to release sometime late this year around winter. The release window was first teased at Licensing Con 2023 where the teaser trailer for the season was also shown off. Season 6 was supposed to come out much earlier but got delayed due to extenuating circumstances. As of now, there is no concrete release date for season 6 episode 1, but the announcement should come eventually.

Spoilers for season 5 of Miraculous Ladybug.

Season 5 saw our caped crusaders fighting off against their archnemesis Monarch, who was formerly known as Hawk Moth. Monarch gained substantial power over Miraculous, leading to an epic showdown finale. Miraculouses are magical items within the world that grant characters special powers. For example, Ladybug’s Ladybug Miraculous gives her the power of creation, while the Cat Miraculous gives the user the power of destruction. Monarch, the main villain of the show, is also Gabriel Adreste, the father of Adrien. For most of the show, Adrien is unaware that his father’s been the enemy he’s been fighting against the whole time. These secrets and tensions reach a boiling point in the explosive season finale when the group face off for the fate of the city.

Fan reactions to season 5 have been … mixed to say the least. According to this reddit thread made by user Authorwastaken, a few replies have been fairly negative to season 5’s finale. User Eyengland85 says, “Sometimes I feel like the creative team forgets why fans love the show so much. Its the relationship between Adrien and Marinette- the chemistry and partnership of Ladynoir…-and they spend so much time away from this main pull to the story that it just frustrates me sometimes. Give us a reveal. Trust us to handle the gun going off and loving a brand-new phase of growth for these awesome characters. Please!!” Sounds troubling.

With that being said, not every fan feels negativity towards the season. As said by OP of that same thread, “I’ve been seeing a lot of posts recently with comments saying that the season 5 ending had bad writing, but I honestly don’t see it. Imo, it was a good takeaway from the stagnant writing of past seasons. ”

You can watch Miraculous Ladybug on streaming platforms like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

