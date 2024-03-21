Skip to main content

No, Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Remaking This ’80s Romcom

By Mar 21st, 2024, 2:10 pm
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey on the movie poster for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.'

The Internet provides so much: beauty trends, cake fails, pornography. But most importantly, it gives us up-to-the-minute movie news. News like an impending remake of the 1987 Garry Marshall romantic comedy Overboard starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Recommended Videos

Overboard follows spoiled heiress Joanna Stayton (Hawn) who hires blue-collar carpenter Dean Proffitt (Russell), a widower with four sons, to rebuild her closet. After refusing to pay her bill, Joanna falls off her yacht and gets amnesia. Dean picks her up from the hospital and, as a problematic form of repayment, convinces her that she is his wife Annie. Joanna finds life as Annie more fulfilling than her real life and falls in love with Dean.

A poster appeared on Facebook for a remake of Overboard starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson (Goldie Hawn’s daughter). The duo, who previously starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold, have great onscreen chemistry. So why wouldn’t they want to team up for another romcom?

But don’t get excited just yet. if you look at the poster, it’s clearly made in Photoshop:

fake poster for 'overboard' starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson
(image: YODA BBY ABY/Facebook)

The post came courtesy of YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook account that specializes in fake movie posters. Sorry Overboard fans: A remake starring McConaughey and Hudson isn’t happening.

However, there was an Overboard remake that was released in 2018. The film stars Eugenio Derbez and Anna Farris in a gender-swapped version where Derbez is a rich playboy and Farris is a working-class single mom. The film garnered mixed reviews upon its release.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue: