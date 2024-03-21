No, Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Remaking This ’80s Romcom

The Internet provides so much: beauty trends, cake fails, pornography. But most importantly, it gives us up-to-the-minute movie news. News like an impending remake of the 1987 Garry Marshall romantic comedy Overboard starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Overboard follows spoiled heiress Joanna Stayton (Hawn) who hires blue-collar carpenter Dean Proffitt (Russell), a widower with four sons, to rebuild her closet. After refusing to pay her bill, Joanna falls off her yacht and gets amnesia. Dean picks her up from the hospital and, as a problematic form of repayment, convinces her that she is his wife Annie. Joanna finds life as Annie more fulfilling than her real life and falls in love with Dean.

A poster appeared on Facebook for a remake of Overboard starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson (Goldie Hawn’s daughter). The duo, who previously starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold, have great onscreen chemistry. So why wouldn’t they want to team up for another romcom?

But don’t get excited just yet. if you look at the poster, it’s clearly made in Photoshop:

The post came courtesy of YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook account that specializes in fake movie posters. Sorry Overboard fans: A remake starring McConaughey and Hudson isn’t happening.

However, there was an Overboard remake that was released in 2018. The film stars Eugenio Derbez and Anna Farris in a gender-swapped version where Derbez is a rich playboy and Farris is a working-class single mom. The film garnered mixed reviews upon its release.

