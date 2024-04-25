When Making a Murderer first came out, we learned who Steven Avery was, and then, by season 2, we watched as he tried to fight for his innocence along with his nephew, Brendan Dassey. With all that story there and Avery still claiming he’s innocent, what about season 3?

What makes a show like Making a Murderer so intense is that people have their feelings about it. The evidence against Avery was presented to fans in the first season, much like how we all became obsessed with the podcast Serial, and we were left wondering if this man was wrongfully imprisoned. For years, fans speculated about Avery’s case.

Dassey and Avery were convicted for the murder of Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer found dead on their property. Through the first season, it is alleged that Dassey was led on by the police in order for them to secure a confession from the then-16-year-old Dassey. Now, Dassey is in his late 20s and has been imprisoned since then, despite that a judge believes he was coerced into his confession.

It took years for a second season to come out, detailing how Brendan Dassey’s case is now being worked on. With three years between season 1 and season 2, it isn’t surprising fans are asking questions about a potential third season because it has been 6 years since we heard more information on the show. And with Dassey’s case still being worked on and many fans wondering what new evidence is out there for Steven Avery, could we see more?

I wouldn’t say never, given how long it took between season 1 and season 2, but at this point, there would likely need to be a significant change in the cases to warrant bringing it back. For now, we can still monitor what is going on in the Avery/Dassey decisions.

