Rumored Tracklist for Billie Eilish’s New Album Includes a ‘Spirited’ Title

Billie Eilish has officially announced the release of her next album. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Eilish’s third studio album, will arrive in May. And based on a rumored tracklist, one song may have been inspired by a certain Studio Ghibli masterpiece.

Eilish revealed the title and artwork for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, her third studio album and her latest collaboration with Finneas—Eilish’s brother, co-writer, and producer. The album will be released on May 17 and can be pre-ordered via Eilish’s official website, where she’s offering vinyl, CD, and cassette editions—all made from 100% recyclable materials—for pre-order.

Along with the announcement, Eilish revealed that she won’t be releasing any singles for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT because “i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP.” That means we’ll have to wait until May 17 to hear anything from the album, which is comprised of 10 tracks—a fact that some fans on social media are acting weirdly entitled and annoying about. (“That’s an EP” is a common reaction.)

While Eilish hasn’t revealed any of the tracks featured on HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, PopCrave posted what it claims is the tracklist from the album—if accurate, it includes a track titled “Chihiro,” which happens to be the name of the 10-year-old protagonist in Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away. If this tracklist is legit (and setting aside the possibility that Eilish actually knows someone named Chihiro), that’s huge news for the overlap between Eilish fans and Miyazaki freaks.

Tracklist for Billie Eilish's upcoming album 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT':



1. Skinny

2. Lunch

3. Chihiro

4. Birds of a Feather

5. Wildflower

6. The Greatest

7. L’Amour De Ma Vie

8. The Diner

9. Bittersuite

10. Blue

