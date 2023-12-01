Is There A ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Popcorn Bucket? Answered

Godzilla Minus One, the latest and arguably most terrifying entry in Godzilla’s 64-year history, has hit U.S. theaters. But is there collectible merch, like a popcorn bucket, you can enjoy while you watch Godzilla rampage through the streets of Japan? Sort of.

Godzilla Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, takes a fresh look at the Godzilla mythos, taking the familiar story of a mutated monster and turning it into a chilling meditation on nuclear weapons, hawkish nationalism, and the hubris of those who lead their nations into war. The plot of the film focuses on Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a kamikaze pilot who discovers Godzilla on Odo Island and wrestles with survivor’s guilt as Godzilla makes its way to mainland Japan.

Japanese theaters offer Godzilla Minus One merch

If you caught Godzilla Minus One in theaters when it premiered in Japan in November, then you might have been able to score some of the merch on offer from Japanese theaters. This merch included a popcorn bag and collectible poster, and a cup with a straw coming out of Godzilla’s head.

Sadly, this merch isn’t widely on sale in the U.S. or U.K. But there’s always Ebay!

But is there anything for audiences outside of Japan?

A Godzilla Minus One popcorn bucket has yet to emerge from the depths

Unfortunately, as of this writing, there’s no word on a Godzilla Minus One popcorn bucket, even with Godzilla Minus One now playing in theaters. Cinemark, Regal Cinemas, and AMC don’t have any popcorn buckets listed on their merchandise and special offers pages. It looks like Godzilla fans outside of Japan will have to go without that sweet collectible merch.

Sorry, Godzilla fans. To comfort yourself, get a big tub of popcorn and eat it like Godzilla! Spill that popcorn everywhere. Bellow your rage so that the walls of the theater quake. Celebrate opening weekend by releasing an arc of atomic breath to the sky. Even if you don’t get a special popcorn bucket, you deserve something.

(featured image: Toho International)

