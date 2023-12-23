Gale: Stay Away From Oz takes a new look at the ending of The Wizard of Oz. We’ll tell you where you can watch it.

In 2023, The Wizard of Oz books by L. Frank Baum entered the public domain. That means anyone can take those characters or the world of Oz and reimagine them in brand-new stories. The independent short horror film Gale: Stay Away From Oz does just that. According to IMDB, Gale‘s official summary is “Long gone are the days of emerald cities and yellow brick roads. In this dark re-imagining of the Wizard of Oz, Dorothy Gale is now an elderly woman, broken by years of paranormal entanglement with a mystical realm.” Emily Gale, the granddaughter of Dorothy, reconnects with her grandmother and the mystical realm that haunts her.

Unlike Winnie the Pooh, which also got the horror treatment, the original stories of Dorothy already lend themselves to the horror genre. Who hasn’t watched Return to Oz and felt terrified? With Gale: Stay Away From Oz, it seems like the curse of Oz haunts any of Dorothy’s descendants, which makes for an even creepier connection. So when is Gale: Stay Away From Oz coming out and where can you watch it?

Is there a release date for Gale Stay Away From Oz?

Lucky for you, Gale: Stay Away From Oz is already out! The short film premiered on September 18, 2023. The run time is a little less than 30 minutes, so it makes for a quick watch.

Where to watch Gale: Stay Away From Oz

As of this writing, there is only one place to watch Gale: Stay Away From Oz. It is available exclusively on the horror movie app Chilling. If you have a subscription to the service or sign up for a trial, then you can watch the film. Still on the fence about Gale? Watch the full trailer below to help make your choice. Always be careful when you follow the Yellow Brick Road.

(featured image: Daniel Alexander Films)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]