Will the BookTok Hit ‘Fourth Wing’ Ever Get a Film Adaptation?

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros has become one of the BookTok community’s favorite muses, raising interest in a potential film or TV adaptation.

The fantasy genre has recently found an ally in the BookTok community, which is so vast and influential it has been known to greatly enhance the success of various works. In particular, Yarro’s Empyrean series and Sarah J. Maas’ A Thorn of Court and Roses series have captivated the TikTok platform. Both became New York Times bestsellers, and ACOTAR is reportedly being developed into a TV show for the major streaming platform Hulu. Fans of Fourth Wing have been advocating for an adaptation of Yarro’s work, too.

Fourth Wing is the first book in the Empyrean series and follows the story of Violet, a young woman who experiences symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Her physical condition has led to her plans to become a scribe. However, she is forced by her mother to enroll in the brutal, physically taxing, and often deadly Rider Quadrant of Basgiath War College. Readers follow her fight to survive against all odds as she trains to enter an even deadlier military landscape as the country of Navarro faces threats and uprisings.

With fantasy and romance elements, an intriguing fictional realm, and some political commentary, Fourth Wing could make for an interesting film adaptation.

Will there be a Fourth Wing movie?

Discussions of a potential Fourth Wing movie were recently bolstered when viewers found the new movie Damsel seemed to match how readers envisioned the land of Navarro. In addition to fanmade trailers on TikTok, the Damsel movie raised excitement for how epic and stunning a fantasy adaptation for Fourth Wing could be.

While there are currently no talks of a Fourth Wing film adaptation, that doesn’t mean it won’t be adapted another way. In fact, a Fourth Wing TV show adaptation is reportedly in development from Amazon, the same studio that brought viewers the big-budget Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Both Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society have secured the TV rights for Fourth Wing. The studios seemingly have big plans for Yarro’s work, as they also acquired the rights to Iron Flame and the three final unpublished books in the series.

Yarros has signed on to serve as an executive producer. However, no further details have been released on the series. Still, with a studio as big as Amazon scooping up the rights to all the Empyrean books, it’s possible the series could end up being even bigger than a movie adaptation would have been.

(featured image: Red Tower Books)

