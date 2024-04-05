Category:
Movies

Will the BookTok Hit ‘Fourth Wing’ Ever Get a Film Adaptation?

Image of Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 12:58 pm
fourth wing by rebecca yarros

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros has become one of the BookTok community’s favorite muses, raising interest in a potential film or TV adaptation.

Recommended Videos

The fantasy genre has recently found an ally in the BookTok community, which is so vast and influential it has been known to greatly enhance the success of various works. In particular, Yarro’s Empyrean series and Sarah J. Maas’ A Thorn of Court and Roses series have captivated the TikTok platform. Both became New York Times bestsellers, and ACOTAR is reportedly being developed into a TV show for the major streaming platform Hulu. Fans of Fourth Wing have been advocating for an adaptation of Yarro’s work, too.

Fourth Wing is the first book in the Empyrean series and follows the story of Violet, a young woman who experiences symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Her physical condition has led to her plans to become a scribe. However, she is forced by her mother to enroll in the brutal, physically taxing, and often deadly Rider Quadrant of Basgiath War College. Readers follow her fight to survive against all odds as she trains to enter an even deadlier military landscape as the country of Navarro faces threats and uprisings.

With fantasy and romance elements, an intriguing fictional realm, and some political commentary, Fourth Wing could make for an interesting film adaptation.

Will there be a Fourth Wing movie?

Discussions of a potential Fourth Wing movie were recently bolstered when viewers found the new movie Damsel seemed to match how readers envisioned the land of Navarro. In addition to fanmade trailers on TikTok, the Damsel movie raised excitement for how epic and stunning a fantasy adaptation for Fourth Wing could be.

@samahsdiary

damsel was such a good movie i loved the ending | #damsel #milliebobbybrown #fourthwing #violetsorrengail #xadenriorson #booktok

♬ Fourth wing audio EditsbyChristiana – Christiana

While there are currently no talks of a Fourth Wing film adaptation, that doesn’t mean it won’t be adapted another way. In fact, a Fourth Wing TV show adaptation is reportedly in development from Amazon, the same studio that brought viewers the big-budget Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Both Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society have secured the TV rights for Fourth Wing. The studios seemingly have big plans for Yarro’s work, as they also acquired the rights to Iron Flame and the three final unpublished books in the series.

Yarros has signed on to serve as an executive producer. However, no further details have been released on the series. Still, with a studio as big as Amazon scooping up the rights to all the Empyrean books, it’s possible the series could end up being even bigger than a movie adaptation would have been.

(featured image: Red Tower Books)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics
Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna.' She is a stylish young woman wearing glasses, seated in a leather chair
Category: Movies
Movies
People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen
(L-R) Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie smiling, an illustrated cover of 'Avengelyne' #1 by Joe Benitez.
Category: Movies
Movies
Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 4, 2024
Read Article When Will Olivia Colman’s R-Rated ‘Wicked Little Letters’ Arrive on Streaming?
Edith (Olivia Colman) and Victoria (Gemma Jones) getting a fright in 'Wicked Little Letters'
Category: Movies
Movies
When Will Olivia Colman’s R-Rated ‘Wicked Little Letters’ Arrive on Streaming?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway about to kiss in the Idea of You
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 4, 2024
Read Article One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character
Doug Jones as The Silver Surfer in Rise of the Silver Surfer
Category: Movies
Movies
One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics
Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna.' She is a stylish young woman wearing glasses, seated in a leather chair
Category: Movies
Movies
People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen
(L-R) Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie smiling, an illustrated cover of 'Avengelyne' #1 by Joe Benitez.
Category: Movies
Movies
Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 4, 2024
Read Article When Will Olivia Colman’s R-Rated ‘Wicked Little Letters’ Arrive on Streaming?
Edith (Olivia Colman) and Victoria (Gemma Jones) getting a fright in 'Wicked Little Letters'
Category: Movies
Movies
When Will Olivia Colman’s R-Rated ‘Wicked Little Letters’ Arrive on Streaming?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway about to kiss in the Idea of You
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 4, 2024
Read Article One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character
Doug Jones as The Silver Surfer in Rise of the Silver Surfer
Category: Movies
Movies
One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 4, 2024
Author
Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski is an SEO writer for The Mary Sue, who frequently covers DC, Marvel, Star Wars, YA literature, celebrity news, and coming-of-age films. She has over two years of experience in the digital media and entertainment industry, and her works can also be found on Screen Rant and Tell-Tale TV. She enjoys running, reading, snarking on YouTube personalities, and working on her future novel when she's not writing professionally. You can find more of her writing on Twitter at @RachelUlatowski.