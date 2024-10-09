Is there a Fenty Beauty ‘Arcane’ collab?

Why is nobody talking about Arcane x Fenty Beauty’s recent makeup collaboration? Whoever is promoting this team-up isn’t doing Arcane or Fenty Beauty justice.

Wait, there are Arcane-inspired Fenty Beauty products?

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty linked up with Riot Games in 2021. The partnership began right before the debut of Arcane’s first season. Since then, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) beauty enthusiasts have searched everywhere for the elusive makeup collection. Arcane x Fenty Beauty consists of four gloss bombs and a diamond bomb highlighter. Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, and Mel grace the packaging of these items.

It’s unclear if the collection will be released internationally. The photos were taken in a Sephora in Jiangxi, China. Additionally, the viral photos of the collection came from Xiaohongshu (China’s Instagram), which explains why you can’t find this makeup set in your local Sephora. It’s also unclear if the photos showcase the complete makeup set by Arcane and Fenty Beauty, or if there are other products that haven’t been released yet.

Fenty Beauty and Riot Games continue their partnership with the new Arcane themed makeup collection ?



Fenty Fam has recently spotted Arcane Gloss Bombs and Diamond Bomb at Sephora in China. This is a continuation of the partnership for @arcaneshow that has started in 2021. pic.twitter.com/3uj0uqgOAW — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) October 3, 2024

Criticized before launch

Neither Fenty Beauty nor Riot Games officially announced the collaboration, but social media users are already split about the products. Many on X love that Arcane’s female characters are featured on the packaging. Imagine how satisfying it would be to tell people you’re wearing Vi or Jinx’s lip shade.

imagine someone asking for your lip combo and you have to tell them it’s from the Arcane x FB collection… like yes girl i’m wearing the Vi shade <3 pic.twitter.com/LI1JzDjZZe — mysh ?₊˚ (@vicomfort) October 2, 2024

And yet, as is the nature of the internet, the collection has also garnered criticism. Redditors, for instance, believe the collection should have been more in tune with what the characters would use themselves, like eyeshadow and eyeliner instead of lip gloss.

Perhaps, if given more time, Fenty Beauty could have come up with items that Mel or even Jinx would identify with. Mel is known for the gorgeous golden specks on her face. Fans would probably break the bank if Fenty Beauty came out with a golden eyeliner or highlighter inspired by Mel’s visage.

The packaging’s art is beautiful, but nothing has been done to mimic Arcane’s aesthetic with the bottles or palettes. Simply put, the packaging is disposable, and without those boxes, nobody would know that these are Arcane-inspired collaboration items.

