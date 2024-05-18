Is There a ‘Family Guy’ Season 23 Release Date?

Seth MacFarlane’s creation, Family Guy, has now run for 22 seasons, and fans will be curious to know about the potential release date of season 23.

The show has been consistent with its releases, and a new Family Guy season has aired every year since it returned in 2005. There were early jitters in Family Guy’s run when it was cancelled twice, but it made a strong comeback following reruns on Cartoon Network and DVD sales. MacFarlane came up with the show’s concept while studying at Rhode Island School of Design, and Fox approached him to direct the series after he left them impressed with his thesis film, Life of Larry, which he followed up with Larry and Steve.

While the 23rd season of the show was confirmed in January 2023 by Fox, the official premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, although an estimate based on past release date patterns suggests that the latest season of the show could come out some time in late 2024. For its entire run, it’s almost always debuted in late September or October 1, and this year looks to be no different.

The cast of Family Guy has more or less remained unchanged since its television debut, with Seth MacFarlane voicing Peter Griffin/Brian Griffin/Stewie Griffin/Glenn Quagmire, Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin/Tricia Takanawa/Loretta Brown, Mila Kunis as Meg Griffin, Seth Green as Chris Griffin/Neil Goldman, and more. MacFarlane recently declared he had no plans to discontinue the show, while highlighting the show’s contribution to helping him donate to charitable causes.

