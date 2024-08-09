Are You Itching to Get Back to the Minions with ‘Despicable Me 4’ on DVD?

Gru and his family have a special adventure ahead of them in Despicable Me 4. They have to play pretend in a small town to hide away and protect their children. It was a summer hit and fans want to own the fourth installment on DVD!

Recommended Videos

Despicable Me 4 brings some new faces into the world. Joey King plays Poppy, a girl with villain ambitions who uses her new neighbor to get what she wants. But Poppy also gives Margo (Miranda Cosgrove) someone she can talk to. We also get to see Will Ferrell take on Maxime Le Mal, a fellow villain who went to school with Gru (Carell). And they really have beef over singing. How funny is that? It is sweet to see these characters grow, and who isn’t excited about a Steve Carell and Will Ferrell reunion?

If you missed the movie when it was in theaters, you might be waiting to buy it on DVD and Blu-Ray to add to your collection. At this point, we just need a Minion shaped box set that has all of the Despicable Me universe included. Imagine opening up Kevin to watch Gru’s adventures. But I hope said collection you already have is very yellow to honor the Minions who helped to bring it to you.

The problem is: We don’t know when that’s happening. It is confirmed getting a DVD and Blu-Ray release, but every pre-order I’ve seen has said that it will ship … once it is released. Meaning we still have a little wait ahead of us to watch the Minions back in action, and there’s no official release date. That is, unless they want to steal it for us. (Minions, you have a job to do.)

So for now, you have time to go back and rewatch the other Despicable Me movies as well as the Minions movies. That’s exciting, right?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy