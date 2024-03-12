Fans Would Love a ‘Coco’ Sequel, but Is It Going To Happen?

Coco was yet another Disney/Pixar film that managed to reduce us all to tears when it was released in 2017. The film quickly earned the love of animation fans everywhere thanks to its wonderful animation and heartfelt story at the center, but is there going to be a sequel? Let’s get into it.

With two Academy Awards, one for Best Animation and another for Best Original Song, as well as a 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that Coco is a well-loved film. The story follows Miguel, a young boy in Mexico who dreams of being a musician. The only problem is that his family strictly forbids music after his great-great-grandfather left his wife and child, the titular Coco, to become a musician, never to return.

Miguel cannot hide that music is in his soul, and after making a discovery that implies his father was the great Ernesto de la Cruz, he runs away from his family during Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) only to wind up in the land of the dead. Unseen by his living relatives, he relies on his passed ancestors and discovers that his family’s history is not as straightforward as it once seemed.

The film vibrantly brought Mexican culture to the big screen while telling an emotionally compelling story complete with fantastical animation and dance-inducing music, so it makes sense that fans would want to see more. Recently, a poster for a second film has appeared on the internet and has been making the rounds on social media, leading many to believe that a sequel could be on the way.

Hold your horses …

Fan-made posters and trailers are not new, but they have gotten a lot better, making it very hard for us to distinguish their validity. One poster had fans feeling hopeful as it featured Miguel and Hector on the front surrounded by family members on either side (the deceased kind), with the title “Coco: Un Dia De Los Locos,” which in English translates to “Coco: One Crazy Day.” It was the text at the bottom that read “October 2024” that had fans believing that, despite not hearing anything sooner, we would be getting a sequel later on this year.

The post came courtesy of the Facebook account by the name of YODA BBY ABY, and, along with the poster, the post reads,

COCO 2!!! Get ready for an enchanting adventure as Miguel and his family face a bewildering phenomenon in “COCO: UN DIA DE LOS LOCOS.” When the afterlife spills into the living world, Miguel, Hector, and their beloved ancestors must embark on a thrilling journey to restore balance. Packed with heartwarming moments and vibrant animation, this sequel promises to capture the same magical spirit that made the first COCO film a beloved classic. Coming to theaters in October 2024.

A quick look at this Facebook account will show you a plethora of fanmade posters for movies that are not happening, such as another Rosemary’s Baby featuring Anya Taylor-Joy. The page is purely for satire and to create reactions such as the one we are now seeing, with many having perhaps believed that Coco 2 was on the way.

It doesn’t look likely

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

For starters, there has been no official announcement from Disney or Pixar of a second film even being greenlit let alone ready to come out in fall this year. Secondly, the film’s director, Lee Unkrich, retired and left Pixar in 2019, only two years after the film won Best Animated Feature. Of course, it is possible to bring in another director, but given the vision and heart of Coco, it may be difficult to have someone else at the helm.

What fans do have to look forward to is a Broadway Musical adaption of the film, which was announced at the beginning of 2023. Hopefully, this news is enough to lift your hearts once more, and hey, you can always rewatch Coco over on Disney+!

