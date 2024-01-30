Is There a ‘Bluey’ Loungefly Backpack? Answered

I’ve been really interested in finding a Bluey Loungefly backpack. You know, for the child that I have borne from my loins? The child who does … child things? Like um .. go to school? Learn about Social Studies? Yeah! It’s not for me. It’s mostly just to carry all of my kid’s Social Studies books.

So many of them! You know what they say! Spare the studies and spoil the social! I mean child! That I totally have! Who totally would love nothing more than a Bluey backpack to celebrate my—I mean, their—undying love for Bluey the show! Who wishes that they could have a little Rusty of their own to be proud of! Who stays up late weeping to Bluey episodes and re-experiencing their long lost childhood—that they’re still totally in the middle of! Being my child and all.

And you know I would want the most? For my child, I mean? I want them to have a cute and colorful little Bluey backpack big enough to fit all of their emotional baggage inside! All of their nostalgia and childhood innocence! Just to putter around town with it! And so I REALLY need Loungefly to come out with a Bluey backpack, or else I will regress to a childhood state and never stop crying—for my kid, I mean.

After scouring the Loungefly website, I couldn’t find any Bluey backpacks. I sense a tantrum coming on. Not from me. From my child. Who is at school right now learning about Social Studies. There are no Bluey Loungefly backpacks. My childhood dreams are crushed … the childhood dreams that I have for the child that I totally have. Again, not me.

