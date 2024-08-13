Get Ready to Fight Bleach Characters in ‘Bleach: Souls of Rebirth’

Bleach fans will never run out of content now that Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is on its way to development. Can we play this game before part three of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War comes out?

There have been many Bleach games made throughout the years. That doesn’t mean we’re any less excited to play this game when it had Ichigo screaming bankai. It seems that we’ll get to see everyone else’s bankai once we get a hold of this game, so when is it coming out?

Bandai Namco hasn’t announced a release date for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls yet. You’re probably going to see the third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War before this game comes out. If you don’t want to miss out on it, you can add it to your wish list on Steam.

Will it be worth it? Here’s the trailer!

Who’s playable in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls?

Bleach has a long story. As much as we love it, it’s undeniably stuffed with filler episodes and forgettable characters. Does that mean that the roster of playable characters would be unlimited? According to a report from IGN, only characters from the Soul Reaper Arc and the Arrancar Arc will be playable. These are the series’ first two story arcs, making this game perfect to play even if you don’t know anything about Bleach.

The trailer presents the new game with stunning graphics, but more importantly, the gameplay seems faithful to the power systems in the story. At least, the gameplay’s trailer suggests as much, since it incorporates concepts that fans are familiar with into the game. Whether it becomes a fighting game we’re satisfied with is something we’ll have to stay tuned for.

