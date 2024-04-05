Category:
Movies

Bambi’s Coming For a Reckoning—Sooner Than You Think

What if the real monster ... is MAN
Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 06:26 pm
A monstrous Bambi roars in the forest.

Hey, remember the most upsetting cinematic moment of your childhood? Wouldn’t it be cool if there was a whole movie about it? Well, good news: Bambi: The Reckoning is hitting theaters sooner than you think.

Recommended Videos

Bambi: The Reckoning just started filming in January 2024, but the movie already has a teaser and a rough release window. The teaser, which dropped in April, hints at how this B horror film will present its twisted take on the Disney classic Bambi.

In the teaser, we see two hunters shooting at a dead bird tied to a tree. One of the hunters asks if the other one has ever shot a deer. When he says he hasn’t, the first one replies that he did, once. Holy crap, is this the monster who killed Bambi’s mom!?

That reference, of course, hearkens back to the most traumatizing moment of Bambi, in which Bambi and his mother hear a hunter in the meadow. The two make a run for it, but we hear a gunshot, and Bambi’s mom doesn’t follow him into the woods. Bambi is left all alone, mournfully calling for his mom as he fends for himself.

Well, now he’s grown up and out for revenge. At the end of the teaser, we see a monstrous Bambi tip a car over and then unleash a bellowing roar. According to the film’s synopsis, the occupants of the car are mother and son Xana (Roxanne McKee) and Benji (Tom Mulheron), who must escape Bambi’s killing spree.

Bambi: The Reckoning is the latest film in Umbrella Entertainment’s Twisted Childhood Universe, or Poohniverse, which takes advantage of Disney characters who have fallen out of copyright to reimagine them as monsters. The first two films, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 are based on Winnie the Pooh. Future films will feature Tinker Bell and Pinocchio before the team assembles, Avenger-style.

So when is Bambi: The Reckoning coming out? There’s no official release date yet, but rumor has it that the film will come out in fall 2024.

(featured image: Umbrella Entertainment)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics
Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna.' She is a stylish young woman wearing glasses, seated in a leather chair
Category: Movies
Movies
People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Will the BookTok Hit ‘Fourth Wing’ Ever Get a Film Adaptation?
fourth wing by rebecca yarros
Category: Movies
Movies
Will the BookTok Hit ‘Fourth Wing’ Ever Get a Film Adaptation?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen
(L-R) Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie smiling, an illustrated cover of 'Avengelyne' #1 by Joe Benitez.
Category: Movies
Movies
Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 4, 2024
Read Article When Will Olivia Colman’s R-Rated ‘Wicked Little Letters’ Arrive on Streaming?
Edith (Olivia Colman) and Victoria (Gemma Jones) getting a fright in 'Wicked Little Letters'
Category: Movies
Movies
When Will Olivia Colman’s R-Rated ‘Wicked Little Letters’ Arrive on Streaming?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway about to kiss in the Idea of You
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics
Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna.' She is a stylish young woman wearing glasses, seated in a leather chair
Category: Movies
Movies
People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Will the BookTok Hit ‘Fourth Wing’ Ever Get a Film Adaptation?
fourth wing by rebecca yarros
Category: Movies
Movies
Will the BookTok Hit ‘Fourth Wing’ Ever Get a Film Adaptation?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen
(L-R) Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie smiling, an illustrated cover of 'Avengelyne' #1 by Joe Benitez.
Category: Movies
Movies
Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 4, 2024
Read Article When Will Olivia Colman’s R-Rated ‘Wicked Little Letters’ Arrive on Streaming?
Edith (Olivia Colman) and Victoria (Gemma Jones) getting a fright in 'Wicked Little Letters'
Category: Movies
Movies
When Will Olivia Colman’s R-Rated ‘Wicked Little Letters’ Arrive on Streaming?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway about to kiss in the Idea of You
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 4, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>