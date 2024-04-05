Bambi’s Coming For a Reckoning—Sooner Than You Think

Hey, remember the most upsetting cinematic moment of your childhood? Wouldn’t it be cool if there was a whole movie about it? Well, good news: Bambi: The Reckoning is hitting theaters sooner than you think.

Bambi: The Reckoning just started filming in January 2024, but the movie already has a teaser and a rough release window. The teaser, which dropped in April, hints at how this B horror film will present its twisted take on the Disney classic Bambi.

In the teaser, we see two hunters shooting at a dead bird tied to a tree. One of the hunters asks if the other one has ever shot a deer. When he says he hasn’t, the first one replies that he did, once. Holy crap, is this the monster who killed Bambi’s mom!?

That reference, of course, hearkens back to the most traumatizing moment of Bambi, in which Bambi and his mother hear a hunter in the meadow. The two make a run for it, but we hear a gunshot, and Bambi’s mom doesn’t follow him into the woods. Bambi is left all alone, mournfully calling for his mom as he fends for himself.

Well, now he’s grown up and out for revenge. At the end of the teaser, we see a monstrous Bambi tip a car over and then unleash a bellowing roar. According to the film’s synopsis, the occupants of the car are mother and son Xana (Roxanne McKee) and Benji (Tom Mulheron), who must escape Bambi’s killing spree.

Bambi: The Reckoning is the latest film in Umbrella Entertainment’s Twisted Childhood Universe, or Poohniverse, which takes advantage of Disney characters who have fallen out of copyright to reimagine them as monsters. The first two films, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 are based on Winnie the Pooh. Future films will feature Tinker Bell and Pinocchio before the team assembles, Avenger-style.

So when is Bambi: The Reckoning coming out? There’s no official release date yet, but rumor has it that the film will come out in fall 2024.

(featured image: Umbrella Entertainment)

