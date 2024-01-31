It’s No Surprise That There’s Already Talk of a ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Live-Action Adaptation

When it came to gaming in 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 was far and away one of the year’s best-loved titles. With loads of lovable heroes and instantly iconic villain encounters, it should come as no surprise that there are already rumors of a Baldur’s Gate 3 TV adaptation. But is a live-action series really in the works?

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 being eyed for a live-action adaptation?

Though video game adaptations (film, TV, live-action, or otherwise) have had a somewhat rocky history, the past decade has seen some classic titles brought to the large and small screen with unprecedented success. Shows like The Last of Us and Arcane have re-ignited interest in bringing games to TV, and if rumors are to be believed, it looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 might be next on the agenda.

On the one hand, it’s not exactly hard to see why a studio like Netflix or Amazon would want to snag BG3 for adaptation. Set in the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons and Dragons, the turn-based RPG from Larian Studios dazzled fans with its cinematic approach to storytelling, character building, and extensive combat sequences. Companions like Lae’Zel, Shadowheart, Gale, and Astarion are fully realized characters with deep emotional arcs, all of which would adapt seamlessly into live-action and make for some very potent television.

The game also has a very distinct, cinematic visual flare, which could be another reason why Netflix is allegedly interested in developing a series—like The Witcher, plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s most iconic combats would make for some epic (if expensive) live-action battles.

Why some fans are worried about a Baldur’s Gate 3 live-action adaptation

While some fans are optimistic that a rumored Baldur’s Gate 3 show would do the game justice, many others have expressed concerns over whether or not the series would be a good fit to bring to the small screen. Because BG3 is a roleplaying game (based, of course, on the mechanics of Dungeons and Dragons), the game’s narrative has thousands of potential avenues and endings, which would make picking a single outcome and storyline for this hypothetical BG3 series a tall order.

Of course, 2023 did already deliver a successful live-action Dungeons and Dragons adaptation with Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but that film used entirely new characters, and didn’t have nearly as much lore to sift through as something like Baldur’s Gate 3 does.

Then there’s the issue of a protagonist. Though BG3 has no shortage of potential companions, the game’s main character is also entirely dependent on player choice, so trying to pin down a class, background, and personality for Tav is another major roadblock to smooth adapting.

So is there a Baldur’s Gate 3 live-action adaptation?

Short answer? No. As of right now, there has been no live-action Baldur’s Gate 3 adaptation or any kind of extensive adaptation for the series beyond a few silly but inconsequential animated shorts released by Larian. There also hasn’t been any word of a BG3 live-action show beginning development—neither Larian nor any of this hypothetical live-action show’s potential distributors (like Netflix or Amazon) have made an announcement about a Baldur’s Gate 3 adaptation.

As of now, the rumors of an adaptation stem entirely from Giant Freaking Robot, whose anonymous source tells the outlet that “the rights to a live-action adaptation of the Baldur’s Gate game series could soon be sold to Netflix.”

So though the internet may already be in heavy debate about whether or not Baldur’s Gate 3 can (or should) be adapted for a live-action series, there’s nothing for fans to get excited (or worried) about for now. The reports that Netflix is in talks to acquire the rights to Baldur’s Gate 3 for potential live-action projects are (currently) nothing more than rumors.

