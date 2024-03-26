Where Can We Stream ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

So you missed out on the premiere of Where Is Wendy Williams? and want to know when (and if) the documentary series will ever arrive on your streamer of choice. Never fear; we’ve got the details for you.

Where Is Wendy Williams? is a four-part special that aired exclusively on Lifetime on February 24, 2024. The reality show-style production was reportedly filmed between August 2022 and April 2023, during the time immediately following the cancellation of William’s popular longtime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

Some necessary backstory

Known for her over-the-top personality and direct manner of speaking, Wendy Williams graced television screens for 12 years as host of her syndicated talk show The Wendy Williams Show. Sadly, Williams’ show was canceled in February 2022 after many years of very public health problems, including an on-air fainting episode in 2017 and multiple health-related hiatuses that required guest hosts to fill in for her on screen.

In 2018 Williams revealed that she has Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that causes an excess of thyroid hormone and comes with a string of unpleasant symptoms, including anxiety and bulging eyes. Williams has also been forthright about her decades-long battle with drug addiction.

Now for the weird part: When The Wendy Williams Show was canceled, Williams seemingly disappeared. This was a massive shift from her normal social media and paparazzi presence in the world, and fans grew more concerned as the months slid by with no Wendy sightings.

Unbeknownst to the fans, the filmmakers behind Where Is Wendy Williams? knew exactly where she was, and they were already shooting footage of her increasingly erratic behavior for their docuseries. During the course of filming, producers learned that Williams had recently been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Apparently intent on releasing the documentary even after they became aware of a dramatic shift in circumstances, Williams’ team publicly announced her diagnosis just days before the debut of Where Is Wendy Williams?, possibly to prepare her fans for what they were about to see.

Where can we stream Where is Wendy Williams?

If you missed Where Is Wendy Williams? on Lifetime, you can purchase the four-hour special on direct-to-consumer platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Hulu + Live TV. There’s no plan for Where Is Wendy Williams? to stream on Netflix at this time.

Cable subscribers can also watch on the Lifetime app. Lifetime subscribers can also watch the network’s previously released 2021 documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess! or their movie Wendy Williams: The Movie.

(featured image: Lifetime)

