Is ‘The Perfect Couple’ based on a true story?

There was massive hype building up towards the release of Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, and it’s fair to say the show delivered, closing the final episode with an unanticipated ending.

The premise of the thriller miniseries has prompted fans to inquire whether the show is based on real events or not. The Perfect Couple is an adaptation not of a true story but of Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 novel of the same name, which was brought to the screen by Jenna Lamia. Usually known for her romance novels, which are typically set around her place of residence, Nantucket, the book was her first foray into the murder mystery genre.

Sharing thematic similarities with some of Agatha Christie’s popular works, the story of the book and the show follow a grand wedding taking place in Nantucket, which is brought to a halt because of an unexpected murder. Authorities arriving at the scene are left with a puzzle to solve, with all attendees likely to be potential perpetrators.

All six episodes of the miniseries are directed by Susanne Bier, who dropped out of directing The Night Manager season 2 to work on the show. The series has a talented ensemble, which includes Hollywood stalwarts Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, and young actors making their mark in both television and cinema: Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khatter, and Jack Reynor. Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, and Isabelle Adjani also star.

A September 5, 2024 release, there hasn’t been a word about the possible extension of the miniseries yet. Kidman is the only cast member to have commented on the subject so far, expressing interest in taking Greer Garrison Winbury (her character) and Tag Winbury’s (Schreiber) story forward. A possible continuation will depend on how the series ends up performing on the streamer, which is known to make extremely cautious choices when it comes to renewals.

