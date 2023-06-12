Is the Movie ‘The Fabelmans’ Based on a True Story?

The famed Oscar-winning director of many blockbuster films Steven Spielberg continued to showcase his talent with his latest film, The Fabelmans (2022). It’s an emotionally moving film as Spielberg drew inspiration from his own life story. Although the names and other aspects in the film are completely derived from his own creativity, the story behind The Fabelmans is a lot closer to reality.

Is The Fabelmans based on a true story?

The Fabelmans boasts an impressive cast, including Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen. Spielberg dug deep into his own personal life experiences in creating this movie. Combined with his impeccable filmmaking skill, The Fabelmans bagged the Golden Globe for the Best Motion Picture Drama, and Spielberg himself bagged the award for Best Director.

It is a semi-autobiographical film closely based on Spielberg’s early life, and protagonist Sammy Fabelman portrays the film director and co-writer himself. The Fabelmans follows the story of Sammy, who, like Spielberg, used to be an aspiring filmmaker who used movies to cope with life’s challenges.

What is the story of The Fabelmans based on?

Spielberg provided a coming-of-age story through The Fabelmans, in its filtered version of his own childhood and teenage years. Along with that foundation, the events of the film are tweaked not only for the sake of creativity but to represent how the present-day Spielberg recollects and understands his youth in hindsight.

A therapeutic endeavor for an esteemed filmmaker, the film goes into the process of understanding his complicated relationship with his parents and of making peace with all of his past experiences that made him into who he is now/

Why is The Fabelmans not claimed to be “based on a true story”?

From the characters to the events, The Fabelmans shows many things that actually happened to Spielberg in his youth. Digging deeper into his life story, viewers can deduce that the film may be even more historically accurate than other films that claim to be biopics or are billed as “based on a true story.”

Spielberg later revealed that he did not label the film as “based on a true story” or as his own autobiography as he wanted to avoid promoting The Fabelmans as a movie just about himself. He also wished not to disclose all parts in the film where he did and did not take creative liberties, given how personal this film is to him.

The Fabelmans is not only a great film for the general audience looking for a real tearjerker and mind-opener, but cinephiles who have watched Spielberg’s storied filmography over the years. Understanding more about Spielberg’s life and his beginnings, before becoming the highly-acclaimed director that he is now, sheds a new light on the rest of his films.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

