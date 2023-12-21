Where To Watch ‘The Holdovers,’ This Season’s Surprise Hit Drama

Tis the season to watch movies from the comfort of your own home, and one of the movies I’m most looking forward to watching is The Holdovers. But where and how can I stream this hit drama?

There’s only one thing I want this holiday season. It isn’t an American Girl doll movie. I’m not like other girls and I don’t wanna play with dolls. I also don’t want any of these last minute stocking stuffers, because I spurn material things. I’ll tell you what I do want. What I DO want is the firm, reassuring hand of an irascible New England history teacher to guide me along the path of life, teaching me pertinent lessons along the way. And where am I going to get that? I am going to have to drive to Vermont and re-enroll in elementary school? I thought about it, but after much deliberation I realized that wasn’t a practical idea.

Instead, I’ve decided to watch The Holdovers. But I don’t trust Santa to bring it to me. I’m definitely on his naughty list this year, hence my desire for the influence of a sassy, middle-aged English teacher to put me back on the straight and narrow of life. But where can I watch it?

After scouring the internet for surrogate father figures, I can say with certainty that The Holdovers is NOT on Netflix. In fact, The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti (my real dad) isn’t available ANYWHERE to stream. Naturally, I’m devastated. I’ll have to spend my hard earned money renting The Holdovers on Amazon Prime Video. That’s like renting a dad. It’s just not going to work. I want to have a dad FOREVER, not just for three to five days. Tragedy.

(featured image: Focus Features)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]