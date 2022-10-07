Before the annoucement that Chris Pratt would voice Mario in the upcoming Super Marios Bros. movie, everyone wondered how this would even sound. Despite being American character made from a Japanese company, Mario has a very steretypical Italian accent. When it did get annouced that Pratt was going to play the inernationally recognized video game character the question turned into “does he have the range?” Meanwhile, Pratt was hyping it up by telling Variety on June 23 his take was “unlike anything you’ve heard.” But then we saw it … and it did sound familiar.

is that linda from bob's burgers https://t.co/N59xsmICj6 — shen the bird (@Shen_the_Bird) October 6, 2022

I thought this was an edit and went back to watch the trailer. Nope this is it. It really sounds like Linda Belcher as portrayed by John Roberts on Bob’s Burgers. (Not to be confused with his other great roll of Pat from Fire Island!) This revalation of hearing Robert’s voice led to dub mashes, even fan art animations, and skits.

Chris sounds like Linda from Bob's Burgers, so as an animator: this had to be done. https://t.co/glfQdgfFXH pic.twitter.com/WgJauwIW1w — David Toons (@DavidToons_) October 7, 2022

I can't stop hearing Linda from Bob's Burgers in that goddamn Mario Movie trailer

please help me pic.twitter.com/t5SM0xVu27 — Terrynosaurus Rex (@Terreezus) October 7, 2022

Linda and the family live in a fictional place inspired by coastal New Jersey. While there is a sizable Italian community in in New Jersey (and I’m not talking about the Pestos) is far off from Mario’s homeplace of Brooklyn and even farther from the his ancestors in Italy. Adding to the fun was the Bob’s Burger social media. Every Friday they shares fan art and —maybe on purpose or maybe on accident— this time the account shared this art made back in September from artist Sarah Marie.

Pratt’s voice was only heard for seconds in the trailer as the main bad, got much more screentime. So, we can’t really say for sure if it is a Robert’s impression. Either way, that doesn’t stop us from wondering what the movie would be like if Roberts or another voice actor did get the part instead of Pratt or another celebrity.

(featured image: Universal Studios, Nintentdo, and FX)

Here are some other bits of news out there:

HBO Max’s Harley Quinn: The Animated Series is getting a special Valentines Day episode. (via HBO Max)

Out of all the places to share a promotional images in a WW2 museum, Senate-canidate Mehmet Oz choose to do it in from of Hitler’s car. (via Jezebel)

Michaela Coel speaks about her character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Ghana. (via Today)

What did you see online today, Mary Suvieans?

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]