Is ‘Secret Invasion’ Cancelled? Answered

Secret Invasion is only halfway through its first season, but some fans might be curious about its future. The highly anticipated miniseries is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) original series to hit Disney+ after the studio delayed several of its shows. While Secret Invasion is a large-scale crossover event in the comics, Marvel decided to frame it in a six-part miniseries focusing on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) while refraining from bringing in the Avengers, aside from James “Rhodey” Rhoades (Don Cheadle). So far, the series has proven to be a gritty spy thriller following Fury’s attempt to combat a Skrull invasion of Earth led by rebel Skrull leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

Unfortunately, Secret Invasion hasn’t been performing phenomenally when it comes to ratings and reviews. Its premiere received the second lowest viewership of any MCU original TV show, with only 994,000 viewers in its first five days of release. This put it ahead of Ms. Marvel but behind every other MCU TV show, including Loki and Moon Knight, which boasted 2.5 million and 1.8 million viewers, respectively. Additionally, it received a rather mediocre score of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many factors could contribute to these numbers, such as Secret Invasion being geared towards more mature audiences, being a slow-burn series, changing some aspects of the comic book arc, and using A.I. for its intro.

However, considering that it’s one of the lowest-rated and reviewed MCU series, some might be worried about whether the show is in danger of being canceled.

What does Secret Invasion‘s future look like?

(Disney+)

As of now, Secret Invasion is not canceled. It has already set release dates for the remainder of its first season and is expected to conclude season 1 naturally. Meanwhile, it’s unclear if it can even technically be canceled. After all, no concrete plans were ever in place for a second season. Secret Invasion, like many MCU series, was given the label of “miniseries” and hasn’t promised any seasons beyond the first. It is expected its storyline will continue in The Marvels and Armor Wars rather than a season 2. However, a second season has remained a possibility, as director Ali Selim teased that the end of Secret Invasion will leave room for the journey to continue.

With these miniseries, though, a second season largely depends on how well the first season performs. So far, only Loki and What If…? have succeeded in nabbing multiple seasons, making most viewers of MCU TV shows accustomed to single-season series. Given that Secret Invasion hasn’t boasted a stellar performance, it may be more likely to be regulated to a single season. Ultimately, Secret Invasion shows no signs of being canceled mid-season, but it remains to be seen if it will have further seasons.

(featured image: Disney)

