Is Our Favorite Cozy Detective Show ‘Agatha Raisin’ Coming Back?

It has been over a year since Agatha Raisin season 4 concluded, and viewers may wonder if their favorite unlikely detective is returning. Agatha Raisin first premiered in 2014 and is based on the book series of the same name by Marion Chesney, who published the series under the pseudonym M. C. Beaton. The detective series follows Agatha Raisin (Ashley Jensen), a middle-aged woman who gives up her life as a PR specialist and heads to the village of Carsely for some peace, quiet, and tranquility. However, her quiet new life is disrupted when she’s accused of a crime and forced to solve it to clear her name. In doing so, she realizes she has quite a knack for detective work.

Agatha Raisin sets itself apart from other mystery series by entwining its episodes and mysteries with a good dose of humor and quirkiness. It makes for some very fun and cozy mystery entertainment, which is why it has earned a strong fanbase and positive critical reception, allowing it to continue for four seasons. Meanwhile, since the series switched to Acorn TV after season 1, its season renewals have always been pretty speedy.

So, what’s the holdup with Agatha Raisin season 5?

Is Agatha Raisin renewed for season 5?

Agatha Raisin has not yet been officially renewed for a fifth season, but it doesn’t appear to be canceled either. While German media outlet fernsehserien.de reported in 2022 that the show was confirmed for a fifth season, this has been disputed by TV Shows Ace. In 2023, TV Shows Ace reportedly reached out to a representative of Acorn TV’s parent network, AMC Networks, and was told there was no news about a possible season 5 yet. So until Acorn TV gives an update on Agatha Raisin‘s status, a season 5 renewal is not official.

The silence around Agatha Raisin doesn’t necessarily mean that viewers should anticipate a cancelation. It’s possible that the show’s renewal is simply delayed but still coming. After all, with the show’s lead Ashley Jensen joining the cast of Shetland in season 8, it would be understandable that scheduling conflicts have delayed Agatha Raisin‘s season 5 renewal. While not officially renewed, Agatha Raisin has a very good reason to hold off on a renewal for a bit. Plus, it hasn’t been canceled either, meaning that a fifth season remains a possibility.

