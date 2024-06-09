Is ‘Neva’ Going To Break My Heart, and When Can I Play It?

From the studio that wrote and developed the hit game GRIS comes a brand new heartbreaking game called Neva. When is Neva available for play, which platforms will the game be released on, and what’s the tea on this exquisite new game?

When the small-time trio of former Ubisoft game developers created Nomada Studio and released their first game, GRIS, it was a hit phenomenon in the gaming world. The gentle, beautiful, and mindful game walks players through the colorful restoration of a dim world, all while exploring personal strength and perseverance. The struggle of the title character, Gris, endeared itself to gamers across the world. Since GRIS came into the world, Nomada Studio hasn’t released any new games. Until now.

The Neva story is bound to be a heartbreaker

(Nomada Studio)

If the studio is calling Neva an “emotionally charged” game, then it’s probably going to get us all in the feels. It’s a tale of two companions: a sweet wolf named Neva and a human girl named Alba. The game begins when Alba and Neva meet in the forest after a “traumatic encounter with dark forces,” and Alba is bonded to the wolf cub. The two of them launch their dangerous journey through the woods in an effort to save their world from the darkness and decay that nearly consumed the two of them.

The story of Neva is one of companionship and learning how to work together. Neva is described as rebellious as a pup and imposing as an adult. Alba and Neva must reconcile their conflicts, sacrifice for one another, and work together to create a new home for themselves. Something tells me the end is heartbreaking, but maybe that’s just because the gameplay trailer makes it look like Alba and Neva have to say goodbye to each other at the end. Either way I’ll be playing Neva as soon as it’s out so I can find out what happens to this girl and her adorable puppy.

Neva gameplay

Nomada Studio did an incredible job with the award-winning indie game GRIS, and Neva seems to follow suit. The gameplay looks similar to GRIS since they both have beautiful illustration built from moving elements, a central character to play, and an emotional storyline. Unlike GRIS, though, Neva is about two companions on a journey together instead of a solo main character in the game.

Alba’s swordplay seems like it becomes more advanced over time, and as if there are levels of power to gain for defeating upper level monsters. At the beginning of the Neva gameplay trailer, sword movements seem limited but become more complicated as the trailer continues. Presumably this is how Neva advances, as well. On top of that, pup Neva grows over the course of the gameplay trailer as well, and becomes much larger than Alba. I’m guessing that means the game takes place over the course of several years, since wolves usually take a few years to get from puppyhood to adulthood.

Check out the gameplay trailer below, which was released on June 7, 2024.

When can we play Neva?

(Nomada Studio)

Though Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital haven’t given us a release date yet for Neva, we know it will be in 2024. We also know that they dropped hints in May, and then dropped the gameplay trailer this month. Perhaps that means we’ll see Neva this summer or this fall. Either way, I hope it’s soon so I can get my heart broken on a gorgeous journey alongside a sweet wolf companion.

Neva will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC some time this year.

