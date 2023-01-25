We know that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will feature the highly anticipated return/debut of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), but will it have our favorite side character? When Ant-Man premiered in 2015, there was one side character who nearly stole the whole show: Michael Peña’s Luis. He delivered again in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but Peña has been suspiciously absent from the marketing for Quantumania. What gives?

We love Luis

Like Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Luis has been in prison but is less determined than Lang to stay out of it. He quickly ropes a dejected Lang into participating in a burglary, unaware they’re being manipulated by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). Even after Lang gets roped into being Ant-Man, Luis sticks by his side. He also made audiences laugh out loud with his habit of turning simple stories into long-winded disjointed accounts.

Shortly after Ant-Man was released, fans began calling for Luis to provide recaps of the entire MCU in his characteristic manner. Given the praise he received for his performance, Peña came back for the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp. In the film, he and Lang have started a business called Ex-Con Security Consultants and have dropped their criminal lifestyles. Of course, he’s also still the loyal best friend of Lang and even gets in on some of the superhero action. At the end of the film, he nabs a business deal with one of Ex-Con Security Consultants’ biggest clients.

However, Luis hasn’t been seen since Ant-Man and the Wasp, and quite a bit has happened since then, including Thanos (Josh Brolin)’s snap. We don’t even know if Luis is one of the characters who disappeared or remained after the blip. For all we know, he could’ve aged five years. Meanwhile, we’re also concerned that he has not been spotted in any of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promotional materials. Plus, with most of the film taking place in the Quantum realm, it’s unclear if Luis will have a place in it.

Will Luis be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

As of now, neither Peña nor Marvel has officially confirmed whether or not Luis is appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Of course, given that the release date is a month away, fans are starting to get nervous that nothing has been said of Peña.

Meanwhile, the actor was very tight-lipped when asked about his appearance in the film. In an interview with ComicBook’s Brandon Davis in August 2022, when asked if he would be in the film, Peña replied, “Who knows?” He also expressed confusion about why people keep asking when he isn’t allowed to give out any details about the film.

Everything Michael Peña can say about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is nothing.



"I don't even know why people ask." pic.twitter.com/Zn65dPvE9m — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) August 23, 2022

The failure to confirm Luis’ appearance in the film has been further mystified by what happened with David Dastmalchian. Fans will recall that Dastmalchian appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as Kurt, one of Luis’s and Lang’s ex-con buddies. In an interview with Screen Rant, Dastmalchian stated that he wasn’t going to be brought back for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Many feared this meant that all of the Ex-Con Security Consultants were at risk of not returning. However, The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Dastmalchian is going to be in Quantumania, but he’ll be playing a different character called Veb.

This makes one wonder if the film has something similar planned for Peña, and if that is the reason for the silence surrounding his role. Still, there’s been no evidence of him appearing in the film, and he hasn’t been present on any cast lists or announcements. Despite these facts, Peña could very well return for at least a surprise cameo appearance—unless Marvel does have something big planned for him that they’re keeping secret. Unless Marvel or Peña decide to officially confirm Luis’s presence in the film, we may have to wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to confirm it.

