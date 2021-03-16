Is Mena Massoud Playing Star Wars’ Ezra Bridger or Not?

So there is a trend in the world of Star Wars for actors to tease us all about characters they may or may not be playing, and now it seems as if Mena Massoud is joining the party? Or just making an announcement? Does anyone know what’s going on?

Are we being trolled again? The role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars world has been teased time and time again. First, Rahul Kohli took to Twitter to share that he’d like to play the role by basically trolling us over and over again that he was going to be playing the Lothal native.

And now, Mena Massoud is throwing his hat in the ring. Earlier this year, rumors began to circulate about Massoud being cast in the upcoming Ahsoka series for Disney+ as the famed Jedi Padawan, and now he’s either joining in with the teasing just for fun, or he knows something we don’t …

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassoud)

“Hey, just so you know, when I escape I won’t hurt any of you,” Massoud posted in his Instagram caption, which is an Ezra Bridger line.

So, you see, we’re not being outrageous when we all scream “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN, MENA?” after looking at his Instagram post.

The problem is that we just don’t know if Massoud is teasing us in the same way that Kohli was, or if this the actual casting. After all, Massoud does have a Disney contract after starring in the live-action Aladdin, and if we know anything about Disney, they love to go back to their payroll.

There is something online known as the “big three” for Disney, which means actors who are in Marvel, Star Wars, and the regular Disney franchise. A good example of this is Ming-Na Wen. The actress voiced Mulan in 1998 and went on to star in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Melina May, before heading to the world of Star Wars as Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian and Bad Batch.

So it isn’t outrageous for fans to want Mena Massoud to play Ezra Bridger (and I say give him a Marvel, too, because he’s extremely talented). Massoud opened up in 2019 about the struggles he faced as an actor after Aladdin and how there weren’t many opportunities knocking at his door. While Ezra isn’t the end all be all, it’d be nice to see Mena Massoud in the role, and he’d be a perfect Ezra Briger.

I’m here for it either way. Whether it is Mena Massoud teasing us or if this is the actual casting, it’s a bit of fun for Star Wars fans and I can’t wait to see what happens with Ahsoka and the rest of the Star Wars characters making their way from Clone Wars and Rebels into the live-action world.

