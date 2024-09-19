The horror comes home: Where can you stream ‘Longlegs’?

Thanks to a viral marketing campaign and its unique twist on your typical serial killer story, Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs ended up being one of the most talked-about movies at the summer box office. Now, ahead of the Halloween season, the horror is coming home. So where can you stream Longlegs?

If you keep tabs on the horror-thriller space (or have scrolled through X/Twitter in the last year), odds are you’ve heard of director Oz Perkins’ Longlegs. In the build-up to the film’s July release, distributor Neon went all-out with the movie’s marketing, releasing a series of cryptic posters and billboards on top of a particularly creepy blog post about the “Birthday Murders.” It’s a masterclass in advertising, and luckily, the film itself (mostly) lived up to the hype.

Starring an extremely uncanny valley, prosthetics-laden Nicolas Cage, Longlegs follows the story of Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), a small-town FBI agent haunted by her past. Things come to a head when the notorious serial killer known as “Longlegs” gets a little too close to home and the case quickly spirals into something else entirely—something demonic.

Longlegs was a hit at the box office, landing NEON its biggest opening weekend ever. Since then, the movie has gone on to become NEON’s highest-grossing release to date domestically, putting it well on track to be one of, if not the top-grossing indie film of the year. All this to say that adrenaline junkies and horror fanatics alike are champing at the bit to watch Longlegs at home, so when and where will it be available to stream?

Longlegs isn’t on Netflix, but keep an eye on Hulu

Since August, Longlegs has been available to buy and/or rent on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Fandango at Home, but it remains unclear when the film will hit streaming. Although we haven’t been given an official release date, we can likely expect Longlegs to debut on Hulu later this year given Neon’s standing partnership with the streaming service.

Again, we don’t have an exact streaming release date for Longlegs just yet, but it’s safe to assume that the horror-thriller will make its way to Hulu in the coming weeks given that Halloween is right around the corner. Watching Longlegs with a group of your spookiest friends—or by yourself, if you’re brave enough—is certainly a memorable way to ring in the season, so here’s hoping Longlegs makes its streaming debut sooner rather than later.

