Is Jessica Jones Coming Back in Daredevil’s Return?

Jessica Jones made her mark on Marvel’s Netflix era and was a crucial player in The Defenders. The problem is that, when the Netflix run ended, we didn’t know when we’d see her again, but it seems as if Daredevil is going to play an important part in bringing her over to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. News broke we will be seeing Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in the upcoming Echo series, as both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are reportedly reprising their roles in the Disney+ series. But what’s fascinating about their inclusion is the information that Matt Murdock will be searching for a former colleague when we see him again.

The rumor is that he’s searching for Jessica, and while you might wonder why he’d be looking for Jessica and not, say, Frank Castle or someone directly connected to Matt and the Daredevil show from Netflix, the fact that he’s supposedly looking for Jessica Jones is incredibly important for the future of bringing the Netflix characters into the fold of the MCU.

Rebuilding the Netflix MCU

In terms of release order, Marvel’s Netflix shows did Daredevil first, then Jessica Jones. So, bringing Jessica into Matt’s storyline after he’s already made his debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home feels like they’re going to bring in these characters in the same order they did in the Netflix era. It might be a bit quicker than each of them getting a season of their solo show and then spinning off additional characters from that (like Jessica with Luke Cage or Matt with the Punisher).

But having Matt look for Jessica feels like a nod to the lineup that they did with the Netflix series. It might not be the case or their thinking, but it is the way the shows worked out, so it’s just a fun thing to kind of unpack—especially since there are already rumors out there that Jessica Jones is also going to show up She-Hulk.

She’s coming back!

I love Jessica Jones. She’s great representation for the girls who pick up a dirty pair of jeans out of their laundry and just make sure it’s not something that smells. She’s also a fantastic character as a whole because Jessica is the kind of hero is reluctant about everything she does. She hates that she has to be a good person and actively fights against it, but you know she’ll still do the right thing, even if it feels like pulling teeth to her. Having her in the overall MCU and dealing with characters who are in this for the greater good? It’s going to be fascinating and something I’ve been waiting to see.

I think all these rumors surrounding the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones are just further proof that she’s a character worth bringing into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in one way or another. And if it means that Matt Murdock has to search all of Hell’s Kitchen, Harlem, the Bedford Ave. Dunkin Donuts they pretended was in Manhattan in season 1 of Daredevil, and beyond for her, he’d better do it because now I just want my Jessica back.

(featured image: Netflix)

