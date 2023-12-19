Is ‘Home Alone’ On Netflix? Answered

‘Tis the season to rewatch all your favorite holiday movies—and for most of us, the original Home Alone movies always make the cut.

Home Alone, which stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister, tells the tall tale of a young boy who gets left at home all by himself over the holidays and is forced to defend his family’s house from a couple of thieving bandits on Christmas Eve. Hilarity ensues until the police finally come to arrest the burglars and Kevin’s mom, Kate (Catherine O’Hara), makes it back from Paris so she and Kevin can share a heartwarming reunion.

The second Home Alone movie, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, follows a similar pattern to its predecessor, but with one big change: this time, the family didn’t forget to bring Kevin to the airport, they just forgot to watch him while they were there. Kevin gets on the wrong flight, ends up in Manhattan alone, manages to check into one of the fanciest hotel rooms in the city, and finds trouble on every street corner.

The original Home Alone movies were so successful that they spawned four more Home Alone productions without Culkin in the leading role, though three of those sequels were made for TV movies. So, if you’re planning on watching just the original classic, or you’re jonesing for a Home Alone marathon, you’ll need to know where to watch them. Here’s where you can find Home Alone online.

Where can you stream Home Alone?

Though it’s one of the most popular streaming platforms, the Home Alone movies aren’t currently available on Netflix. Though Netflix does have an extensive Christmas movie collection, the rights belong to another company entirely.

Instead, you can find all six Home Alone movies on Disney+. The original movies were produced by 20th Century Fox, so when Disney acquired the company in 2019, all of the Home Alone movies became part of Disney’s extensive catalog. The movie is also available to rent or buy digitally on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

(featured image: 20th Century Fox)

