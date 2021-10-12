Home Alone has been a staple of the holiday season for years, and now an entirely new generation will get to experience the magic of being stuck at home for the holidays while also defending your home from burglary. This time with the 20th Century Fox film Home Sweet Home Alone.

Starring Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Pete Holmes, Kenan Thompson, and more, Home Sweet Home Alone looks like a wonderfully cute and new addition to the franchise with ties back to the McCallister family as we see one of the cops coming to help Max has the McCallister last name on his uniform.

I like the idea of Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney seemingly playing reluctant thieves and dealing with Max Mercer (Archie Yates) and his traps. After all, we learned from Kevin McCallister how to defend ourselves as kids, and now it is only right that an entirely new generation can look up to Max Mercer and know what to do!

Home Sweet Home Alone is described in the press release from Disney+ as follows: “Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Home Sweet Home Alone will stream on Disney+ on November 12th!

(image: 20th Century Fox)

