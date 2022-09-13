News for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (phases five and six) has been picking up lately. This past weekend, the D23 Expo gave sneak peeks of Loki season two, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. They also released the first trailer for the long-awaited Werewolf by Night Disney Plus special.

Many were hoping to get solid information on the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Rumors have been swirling about who will play Mr. Fantastic or if Marvel signed actress Jodie Comer to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Unfortunately, Kevin Feige only confirmed Matt Shakman as director for the new movie. But that doesn’t stop the rumor mill from turning. Now people are wondering if Henry Cavill is joining the cast to play iconic Fantastic Four villain Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom.

Cavill: Hero or Villain?

Last week, supposed leaks on the internet claimed Marvel had signed a few new actors to join the MCU. The names included Jodie Comer, John Boyega, John Krasinski, and Henry Cavill. Reporter Emmet Kennedy tweeted that informed by a reliable source that these actors, along with Denzel Washington and Giancarlo Esposito, were signed to join Phase 5 of the MCU. So far, Disney and Marvel have not confirmed any of the actors, but several have had rumors swirling around them for a while.

I’m reliably informed that Marvel Studios have signed epic talent for Phase 5



John Boyega

Henry Cavill

Jodie Comer

Daisy Edgar-Jones

John Krasinski

Giancarlo Esposito

Denzel Washington



To be announced (with some on stage) by Feige at #D23Expo2022 #FantasticFour #SheHulk #XMen pic.twitter.com/qZ1hI6DBqf — Emmet Kennedy (@RadioEmmet) September 2, 2022

Will Cavill play Dr. Doom?

Supposing Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) signed with Marvel, who would he play? Some people think he is going to be connected to the Loki series. This rumor has Cavill playing Hyperion, an Eternal who is very similar to Superman in powers and backstory. A hero people are hoping for is Wonder Man, a new MCU character who will have his own series.

But one tweet, by someone who claimed to be at the D23 Expo, where the Fantastic Four cast was revealed, named Cavill as Dr. Doom. However, I hate to be the bearer of bad news (or good news, if you’re hoping he’ll play another character), but that tweet was a fabrication. No casting for Fantastic Four was released at D23. And so we have no reason to believe that Dr. Doom is on the table for Cavill.

But what if…

(Netflix)

I do find the idea of Cavill playing a villain intriguing. He has played a few bad guys but is more widely known for his heroes. I think he could pull off Dr. Doom. Whoever plays Doom needs to carry his brilliance and arrogance, while making him endearing to fans. Doom is one of the most well-known Marvel villains for a reason. The only downside is Doom’s iconic mask. We wouldn’t want Henry hidden behind that for too much of the movie. So, although it is not confirmed Cavill is playing Doom, or anyone else, the persistent rumors seem like he is most likely joining the MCU in some capacity. And we can at least dream about that. Who would you like to see Henry Cavill play in the MCU?

(feature image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]